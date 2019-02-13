NAMI SCHEDULES EDUCATION PROGRAM
RACINE — National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will offer a family-to-family peer education program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 25-May 13, at NAMI Racine County, 2300 DeKoven Ave.
During this peer-run educational program for family members and friends of adults who live with mental illness, participants will gain practical up-to-date information about mental health conditions, including understanding treatment options (including medications), problem solving, coping strategies and communication skills.
The free program is open to ages 18 or older who have friends or family members living with a mental health issue. To register, call NAMI Racine County at 262-637-0582 or go to namiracinecounty.org.
YOUTH SAILING CLASSES PLANNED
RACINE — The Racine Yacht Club Youth Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on getting youth out sailing on Lake Michigan, is offering sailing classes at the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St.:
The Sailing through STEM series classes for ages 7 to 17 are:
Part 1: “Measuring the Wind and Byoyancy,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. The series continues on March 9 and April 13.
Part II: “Sail Area and Perimeter & Simple Machines on Sailboats,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 9.
Part III: “Water Quality Testing, Land and Sea Breezes and Wind Power,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 13.
The cost is $25 for the whole series or $10 for each class.
The Boat Bites Youth Winter Series classes at no charge are:
“Hip Hop, Sailing, and Something Different,” 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.
“Downwind to the Finish Line,” 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 24.
To register for a class, call the RYC office at 262-634-8585 or email office@racineyachtclub.org.
SPRING INTO GARDENING COURSE SET
PADDOCK LAKE — The University of Wisconsin-Extension is offering the course, “Spring into Gardening 2019,” on Saturday, March 9, at Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St.
The day will begin with keynote speaker Melinda Myers sharing “Garden Trends,” followed by three breakout sessions of the attendee’s choice. Garden related session topics include plant diseases, jumping worms, canning and preserving, spring wildflowers and more.
The $40 registration fee includes a boxed lunch. Registration is due Feb. 22. For registration brochures on each event, go to https://racine.uwex.edu or https://kenosha.uwex.edu.
WHEAT-FREE BREAD WORKSHOP
MOUNT PLEASANT — A “Wheat-Free Bread Workshop” is being offered by the Eco-Justice Center from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive.
Participants will learn how to bake bread without gluten, both with and without yeast, and how to tailor the flavor and texture of bread to their tastes.
The cost $35; some scholarships are available. To register, go to ecojusticecenter.org.
WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
“Free Drop-in for Art,” 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21.
“Mommy & Me Artogether,” for ages 2-4 and one adult, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story. Fee: $6, $3 for each additional child.
“Glass-on-Glass Mosaic Workshop,” 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23: Fee: $88.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
CENTER OFFERS CREATIVE CLASSES
KENOSHA — These creative classes will be offered by the Anderson Arts Center at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.:
“Ballroom Dancing for Beginners,” for ages 10-adult, 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 26-March 26. Fee: $55 per couple.
“Strictly Latin-Ballroom Dancing,” for ages 10-adult, 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 7-April 4. Fee: $60 per couple.
“Introduction to Still Life Drawing,” for children ages 8 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Fee: $25
“Introduction to Calligraphy,” for ages 7 to adult, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Fee: $25.
“Pom Pom Bunnies,” for children ages 8 and older, 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30. Fee: $25.
Registration deadline is 3 p.m. the Thursday prior to class date. To register, call 262-653-0481 or 262-925-8040, visit www.andersonartscenter.com or email Carolina@andersonartscenter.com.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM PROGRAMS
KENOSHA — These programs and workshops will be held at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
“Graphite Portraits,” 2-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18. Fee: $77.
“Atlatl,” 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. Fee: $40, plus $10 supply fee.
“How to Get Published,” 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Fee: $25.
“How to Draw Superheroes,” 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Fee: $15.
To register for a program or for more information, call 262-653-4140 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
LEMON STREET OFFERS ART CLASSES
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
“Youth Pottery-Introduction to the Wheel,” noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. Fee: $25.
Painting — Beginner and Beyond, 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 21-March 14. Fee: $75.
“Mosaic Frame,”12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Fee: $30.
“Stained Glass Seminar,” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Fee: $45.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS
KENOSHA — “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” a free educational series designed by Stanford University to give caregivers tools to take care of themselves while caring for a loved one, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Feb. 21-March 28, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.
This program goal is to help family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Registration is required by Feb. 18. Contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646 or 800-472-8008, or register online at adrc.kenoshacounty.org (look for the red registration button).
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
“Fix your Favorite Lure,” for adults, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2. Participants can bring a beat-up lure and join Bruce Horton to learn techniques and tips to repaint rapalas and other fishing lures. Registration is required.
“Spoon Spinners,” for ages 12 and older, 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Participants will make their own wind spinner using recycled spoons. The fee is $12. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
“Knee-high Naturalist,” for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14. The theme is “Pines & Needles.” Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance.
“Trail of the Timberdoodle,” 7-8 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The ritual mating flight of the Woodcock is a sure sign of spring. Discover how this bird lives and then hike to its habitat to try to catch him in his amazing act.
“Dry Your Own Foods,” 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Participants will learn about food preservation using dehydration including an interactive culinary program with useful recipes, do’s & don’ts, and other helpful tips for low-cost and long-storing ingredients.
Earliest Migrants Hike, 7:30-9 a.m. Saturday, March 30. Participants will discover which hardy migrants have returned and what the resident birds are doing. People may bring binoculars.
Park Workday, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 30. The public is invited to help with planting, cutting brush, building, weeding or other outdoor work.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin state park admission sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
“The problem of Opioid Misuse and Abuse” is the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road. Presenters are Guida Brown and Mike Gravely. Brown has been the executive director of the Hope Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Inc. for 10 years and is co-chair of the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition. Gravely is the district attorney for Kenosha County. Brown and Gravely will present the current state of opioid misuse and abuse in the nation and locally what we can do individually and collectively to combat it.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $6 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.