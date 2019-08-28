WUSTUM MUSEUM WORKSHOPS
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- “Free Hands-on Art Activity,” 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Free.
- “Clay Date Night,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Fee: $45.
- “Crystal Neubauer: Gallery Talk — Put down your Shield,” 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Fee: $7.
- “Adult Band Ring Workshop,” 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Fee: $44,
- “Adult Stamped Wearable Metals Workshop,” 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Fee: $36.
- "Free Drop-in for Art," 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Free.
- "Mommy & Me Artogether," for ages 2-4 and one adult, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story. Fee: $6, $3 for each additional child.
- “The Painter’s Studio 8-week class,” 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 23-Nov. 18 (skip Oct. 7). Fee: $150.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $5. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
SPINNING TOP WORKSHOP SET
BURLINGTON — Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., is offering a joint workshop and tour from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12, 13 or 14.
The program features 40 hands-on tops and optical illusions to spin and challenges to try; an exhibit of 2,000 antique and modern tops, yo-yos and gyroscopes; videos; an I Spy Hunt, and a live show by a top collector and expert
The cost is $15. Reservations are required by calling 262-763-3946. For more information, go to www.topmuseum.org.
HOW LAKES ARE CHANGING IS TOPIC
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host a free bird walk at 6 p.m. and a nature lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Harvey Bootsma of the Hoy Audubon Society will speak on the topic, “Not Your Grandfather’s Lake: How Non-Indigenous Species Have Changed Lake Michigan." He will review the changes that have occurred in the chemistry and biology of Lake Michigan and other Great Lakes over the past half century, with an emphasis on how invasive quagga mussels have altered the lake’s productivity and food web structure.
HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS SET
RACINE — Housing Resources Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 205, is offering a "Homeworks for Homebuyers" class from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 11 and 18.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.
The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.
POTTERY MASK CLASS OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering a "Pottery Workshop-Masks" class for all ages from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Participants will learn to fashion a mask like clay sculpture. The fee is $30. To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
BOOK ILLUSTRATOR PRESENTS LECTURE
KENOSHA — Book illustrator and artist Renee Graef will speak about her work during a free lecture at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Niemann Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. Graef is an award-winning illustrator who has illustrated more than 80 books for children and her work has been exhibited in numerous solo shows.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Migrating Monarchs," 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Participants will discover how tagging monarch butterflies unlocked the mystery of their migration, and hike in search of migrants to catch and tag.
- "K-9 Officers," 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Officers from the K9 unit of Milwaukee County House of Corrections will demonstrate how police dogs are trained and how they help protect the public. Meet at the amphitheater.
- Stargazing Saturday, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. If skies are clear, the public can join astronomical society members to look through telescopes to see what’s happening in the night sky. Meet at Parking Lot F.
- Photo Scavenger Hunt, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. People may bring your phone or camera and drop in before 3 p.m. They will get a clue sheet and then search the park and photograph the answers. Be prepared to drive.
- "Pollinator Crafts," 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. People may drop in before 7:30 p.m. to create a variety of great take-home crafts to learn about and help pollinators. Fun for all ages.
- "Singing Insects," 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Participants will discover how and why grasshoppers, crickets and cicadas sing and then hike to hear the singers in action. Participants should bring a flashlight or headlamp.
- Adopt a Highway, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Participants help clean up the highway. Materials are provided.
- "Knee-high Naturalist," for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. The theme is "Long Skinny Snakes." Registration is required.
- Candlelight Hike, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Participants can hike the two-mile trail on their own or join a guide for a shorter hike. There will be a bonfire and marshmallow roasting.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
More information can be obtained by calling Bong at 262-878-5600.
