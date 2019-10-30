MEDICARE ADVANTAGE SEMINARS
MOUNT PLEASANT — Free "Medicare Advantage Insurance Seminars" including a powerpoint presentation of a detailed comparison and analysis of the Medicare Advantage plans available to Racine County residents will be held at 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Nov. 12 and 26, at Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive.
For more information, contact Roger Lacock at rlacock@hotmail.com or Vin Pagliaro at roaminroman931@yahoo.com.
CLIMATE CRISIS IS TOPIC
MOUNT PLEASANT — Greening Greater Racine will present the free environment program, "Climate Crisis: Science, Consequences, Solutions," from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.
Attendees can learn what has led to the rise in global temperatures, the effects of climate change, projections from climate scientists and solutions that can help save the planet.
Speakers are Bob Lindmeier, chief meteorologist at WKOW-TV, Madison; Cara Pratt, City of Racine sustainability and conservation coordinator, and Tom Rutkowski, chair, Southeast Gateway Group Sierra Club.
A question and answer session will be held. Attendees will receive free seedling trees.
COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAM SET
RACINE — "The Gift of Our Wounds: A Sikh and a Former White Supremacist Find Forgiveness After Hate,” a free community interest program in association with the Racine Public Library Foundation and Friends of the Library, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St. Doors open at 6 p.m.
In August 2012, many lives were tragically changed when a white supremacist killed six people and wounded four in a Sikh Temple in Wisconsin. Pardeep Kaleka, whose father was the temple leader and a victim, was left distraught, devasted and wondering what could be done to stop this. When Arno Michaelis heard of the attack, he felt instant guilt. Arno himself had spent years committing acts of white supremacy. But this time, this was enough, and he knew he had to stand up.
Kaleka and Michaelis, both authors, will speak of their experiences and how their paths came together in this story of redemption and friendship. There will be time for a question and answer session with the authors following the program.
To register to attend, call 262-260-2154 or go to scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
INTRODUCTORY MEDITATION CLASS OFFERED
RACINE — A Meditation Workshop for Spirtual Awareness class for all ages is offered at no charge from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Science of Spirituality Center, 3131 Taylor Ave.
Participants in the class will learn a simple meditation technique. Participants in the workshop will discuss various spiritual aspects and learn how to apply them in daily life.
For more information, call Vivian Williams at 262-620-0058.
SMART CITY DISCUSSIONS PLANNED
SOMERS — These free “Smart Cities” brown bag lunch discussions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in Room D101 of Molinaro Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road:
- "E-Sports: The World’s New Favorite Pastime?," Wednesday, Nov. 6. Data analytics, e-tickets, and fantasy sports are examples of how digitalization has already changed sports and the fan experience. Are Esports the next step in sports evolution?
- "Big Data: What Is It and What Might It Mean for Our Future?," Wednesday, Nov. 13. "Big data" refers to the large and increasing volume of data available in today's connected/networked world through the Internet of Things (IoT). Big data has tremendous potential to inform decision-making and change the world as we know it, but does this future come with a cost in terms of individual freedom, privacy and security?
- "Smart Cities as Platforms for Cooperation," Wednesday, Nov. 20. Individuals compete, connectives cooperate and collectives collaborate. These political, social and economic relations have important impacts on identity, equity and development, and technology offers the opportunity to move from one level to the next.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Spoon Spinners," for ages 12 and older, 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Participants make a wind spinner using recycled spoons. Fee is $12. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
- "Knee-high Naturalist," 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. "Ready for Winter" is the theme of this outdoor hands-on program for ages 3-5. Registration is required.
- "Coiled Rim Gourd Bowls," 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Participants will make a decorative gourd bowl with a coiled and sewn fiber rim, and learn the techniques of growing, drying and preparing gourds. The fee is $25. Registration is required.
- Search for short-eared Owls, 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Participants will discover how this rare grassland predator's unique adaptations help them survive before they drive in search of them.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
More information can be obtained by calling Bong at 262-878-5601.
