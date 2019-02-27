HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS SET
RACINE — Housing Resources Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 205, is offering a "Homeworks for Homebuyers" class from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 6 and 13.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.
The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.
WUSTUM MUSEUM CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "Painter's Studio," 1-4 p.m. Mondays, March 11-April 29. Fee: $150.
- "Open Studio Ceramics," 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 12-April 30. Fee: $171.
- "Watercolor Studio," 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, March 12-April 16. Fee: $116.
- "Portrait Painting in Acrylics," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 12-April 30. Fee: $150.
- "Stained Glass," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 12-April 30. Fee: $150.
- "Jewelry," 6:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 12-April 30; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 14-May 2; or 6:15-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 14-May 2. Fee: $171.
- "Pan Pastel Painting," 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 13-April 10. Fee: $116.
- "Beginning Handbuilding," 2-4:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 14-May 2. Fee: $171.
- "Drop-In for Art," 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, March 14.
- "Intermediate Studio Ceramics," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 14-May 2. Fee: $171.
- "Watercolor Simplified," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 14-May 2. Fee: $150.
- "Glass-on-Glass Mosaic," 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Fee: $88.
- "Stamped Metals," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Fee: $88.
- "Mommy & Me (and Daddy too!) Artogether," for ages 2-4, 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 22. Introduction for the young artist to explore the world of art. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story for one child and one adult. Fee: $6. There is $3 fee for each additional child.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
INTRODUCTORY MEDITATION CLASS
RACINE — A Meditation Workshop for Spirtual Awareness class for all ages is offered at no charge from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Science of Spirituality Center, 3131 Taylor Ave.
Participants in the class will learn a simple meditation technique. Participants in the workshop will discuss various spiritual aspects and learn how to apply them in daily life.
For more information, call Vivian Williams at 262-620-0058.
FOUNDING MYTH OF CHRISTIAN NATIONALISM
SOMERS — Attorney Andrew Seidel of the Freedom from Religion Foundation, will speak on “The Founding Myth of Christian Nationalism” at noon Monday, March 4, in Greenquist L101 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road
Seidel’s new book, “The Founding Myth: Why Christian Nationalism Is Un-American,” will soon be published.
The free program is sponsored by the Religious Issues Forum. No parking citations are given during forum hours (do not park in metered or reserved spots).
BREAKFAST LECTURE SERIES
KENOSHA — A new breakfast lecture series for Kenosha’s creative community will debut at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
Kenosha Creative Mornings is a collaboration between Kenosha Creative Space and the local young professionals organization YLink.
Marc Travanti, a Kenosha-born artist who recently moved back to the area after a successful four-decade career as an art educator and acclaimed artist in New York City, will speak on “Symmetry.” He will explore how symmetry is prevalent in nature and in how we lead our lives.
There is no admission fee. Registration is requested by going to http://bit.ly/CreativeMorningsMarch7.
The second event will be held at 7:30 a.m. April 25 as part of Kenosha’s Young Professionals Week.
CIVIL WAR MUSEUM PROGRAMS
KENOSHA — These programs and workshops will be held at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.:
- "Caroline Quarlls — My Independence Day," noon-1 p.m. Friday, March 8. Shannon Sloan Spice’s first-person performance tells the true story of a 16-year old female slave’s journey to freedom along the Underground Railroad. Free.
- "Immigrant Stories of the Civil War," 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. Hear the personal stories of Union soldiers born outside the U.S. Free.
- "Intermediate Crochet: Not Your Granny's Granny Squares," 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 12-26. Fee: $50. Register by March 8.
- "Home Front Seminar," 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Featuring lectures highlighting the non-military and social history of the Civil War period. Fee: $55 (includes lunch). Register by March 12.
- "To My Best Girl: Courage, Honor, and Love in the Civil War," 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. Fee: $10. Register by March 15.
- "Terrarium Crafting for Beginners," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Fee: $25 plus a $11 supply fee. Register by March 15.
- "Twill Delight Basket," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Fee: $41 plus a $18 supply fee. Register by March 22.
Register for workshops at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org or call 262-653-4140.
STAINED GLASS SEMINAR
KENOSHA — A "Stained Glass" seminar will be offered from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road. The fee is $45 plus a $5 supply fee.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM PROGRAMS
KENOSHA — These programs and workshops will be held at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "Museum Munchkins," 9:30-10 a.m. Wednesdays, March 6-27. Preschoolers explore science with stories, songs, and activities using pieces from the museum’s collection. Topics include: March 6, " Water Deer"; March 13, "Blue Jays"; March 20, "Elephants"; March 27, "Ocelots." Free with an adult.
- "Basil’s Favorite Things," 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Participants search for clues and objects throughout the museum to solve a mystery about Basil the Badger’s favorite artifacts, paintings and exhibits. They then work with other visitors to create a community display related to Basil’s favorite thing.
- "English Paper Piecing: Clamshell Pillow," 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Fee: $40. Register by March 8.
- "Ceramic Bird House," 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, March 20 and 27. Fee: $35 plus a $5 supply fee. Register by March 15.
- "Senior Art Afternoon," 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Fee: $10.
- "Painting With Found Objects," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Fee: $30. Register by March 15.
- "How to Draw Zombies," for ages 10 to adult, 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Fee: $15. Register by March 22.
To register for a program or for more information, call 262-653-4140 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
