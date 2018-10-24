RACINE'S HISTORIC BUILDINGS IS FOCUS
RACINE — The community interest program, "Past, Present, Future: Preserving Racine's Historic Buildings," will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.
Local history is reflected in special historic locations and buildings which have been an important part of a community. In Racine County, numerous areas have been officially designated as historic districts — as well as many individual buildings, both residential and commercial — and are listed on the State and National Register of Historic Places.
Jennifer Davel, a preservation architect from the Wisconsin Historical Society, will introduce a wealth of resources about what makes certain buildings architecturally or culturally significant, why they are placed on these lists, and what protections or responsibilities are implied by such designations. She will provide advice on the availability of homeowner and commercial tax credits for historic restoration, as well as resources for proper techniques to preserve a building's cultural and economic value.
A panel discussion with local historical preservationists will follow the presentation.
To register for a program, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
END OF WORLD WAR I IS TOPIC
RACINE — Jessica Michna of First Impressions will present the program, “Edith Galt Wilson; To End All Wars,” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Centennial Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Michna will impersonate Edith Galt Wilson, second wife of President Woodrow Wilson.
Nov. 11 is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I and Veterans Day. The event will begin with a Suffragette Rally at 11:30 a.m.
Donations will be accepted for Racine area veteran groups.
POSITIVE SOLUTIONS WORKSHOP SET
RACINE — The University of Wisconsin-Extension is offering a free "Positive Solutions" workshop series for parents/guardians of children ages 6 and younger from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 5-Dec. 10, at Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St.
Parents/guardians should plan to attend each of the six workshops to learn strategies to promote positive behavior in their child. A meal and childcare are provided.
To register or for more information, contact Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 262-767-2918 or email pam.wedig-kirsch@racinecounty.com.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $3. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
ART CLASSES OFFERED AT WUSTUM
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- Hands-on Art, 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2. The theme is "A Spooky Good Time." Free.
- "Bookbinding 101," for ages 7-13, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Fee: $35.
- "Use Creativity to Make a Living as an Artist," 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 10. Kendra bulgrin, gallery director and co-founder of James May Gallery in Algoma, will talk about how she stays creative while making a living as an artist. Fee: $15.
- "Band Ring Workshop," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Fee: $88 plus $15 supply fee.
- Drop-in for Art," for ages 4 and older, 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. The theme is "Seasonal Card Art." Free.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
WINTER BIRDS IS TOPIC
CALEDONIA — A program titled "Winter Birds" will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road.
Rick Fare, an area birder, will identify the many species of birds that can survive our Wisconsin winters and how to attract them to your yard. Hear about the physiological and behavioral adaptions birds have evolved to cope with harsh winter conditions. Fare is a lifetime member of Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin, bluebird trail coordinator for Racine and Kenosha counties, past president and education chair for Hoy Audubon Society and a 2016 recipient of the Bronze Passenger Pigeon Award from the Wisconsin Society of Ornithology. He has been an active birdwatcher for more than 35 years.
The cost is $5. Register at ecojusticecenter.org.
CERAMICS ART CLASS FOR KIDS
STURTEVANT — A "Ceramics Art Class for Kids" will be offered from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St. The cost is $10.
MUSEUM SCHEDULES WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — These workshops will be held at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "Into the 19th Century: Blackpower Firearms," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Fee: $25.
- "Public Education: Civil War Trivia & Bingo," 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12. Fee: $10.
- "Workshop: Fused Glass Candleholder," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. $25 plus $25 supply fee.
To register or for more information, call 262-653-4140 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
ART CLASSES SCHEDULED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- “Hand-Building Basics” for ceramics, 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Nov. 1-29. Fee: $75.
- "Pottery-Cookie Cutter Ornaments," 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 3. Create ornaments, and come back to glaze at your leisure. Fee: $30.
- "Introduction to Potter's Wheel," 6-9 p.m. Nov. 5-6, or Nov. 7-8. Fee: $55.
- "Stained Glass Seminar," 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. Fee: $45 plus $5 supply fee.
- "Pottery-Bottle Vase," for ages 16 and older, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 13-14. Fee: $55.
- "Basic Soap Making," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Fee: $30 plus $15 supply fee.
- "Introduction to Sculpting," noon-2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 17-Dec. 8. Fee: $75.
- "Painting Beginner & Beyond," 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Nov. 17-Dec. 8. Fee: $75.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
MINI COURSES OFFERED AT UW-PARKSIDE
SOMERS — These mini-courses will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road:
- “Advanced Digital Camera,” 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 30-Nov. 27. Fee: $99.
- “Macro and Light Painting,” 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov 8. Fee: $39.
- “Lens Workshop,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov 14. Fee: $39.
- “Using Your Camera Flash,” 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov 15. Fee: $39.
- “Composition: The Art of Better Photos,” 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 29-Dec. 6. Fee: $59.
Advance registration is required for all courses by calling 262-595-3340. For more information, go to www.uwp.edu/learn/continuingeducation/index.cfm.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Swans of Wisconsin," 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Join DNR Biologist Marty Johnson to learn about the successful reintroduction of the trumpeter swan. Discover identification and viewing tips.
- "Knee-high Naturalist," for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. The theme is "Turkey Tales." Be prepared to go outside. Registration is required.
- "Search for Short-eared Owls," 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Discover how this grassland predator adapts.
- "Corn Husk Art," 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Learn to make corn husk dolls, flowers or other art with the same techniques used by pioneers and Native Americans. Best for ages 10 and older. Registration is required.
All programs meet at the visitor center and are free, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
More information can be obtained by calling Bong at 262-878-5600.
