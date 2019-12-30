Workshops & Programs

RACISM IS FOCUS OF SERIES
RACINE — Several Racine area organizations are joining together to sponsor a dynamic yearlong series titled “Opening Our Hearts and Minds to Racism.” Faith-based events will be offered to the public that are interactive and multidimensional throughout the series. The goal of the series is to provide opportunities to examine how we think and feel about racism, and lead to transforming individual and systemic approaches to racism.
The free series opens with a "Voices of Justice" presentation by Milton F. Dockery, instructional chairman in the history department at Milwaukee Area Technical College, entitled "Where Do We Go from Here? A Brief History of Racism and Its Impact on American Society." It will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Great Lakes Room at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St. A reception and an option to participate in a sacred conversation on racism will follow the event.
Donations will be accepted. For more information on the series, go to the Dominican Center for Justice Resources website, www.racinedominicans.org/dcjr. The website gives access to registration for series events, resources related to racism, social inequity, equity and inclusion and additional offerings in the Racine vicinity related to racism.
ZOO OFFERS PRESCHOOL SESSIONS
RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering "Lil' Explorers Preschool at the Zoo" for children ages 2-5. Sessions are at 2 p.m. Sundays, and 10 or 11:30 a.m. Mondays. Sessions dates and topics are:
- Jan. 12-13 — "Sassy Skunks."
- Jan. 26-27 — "Goofy Groundhogs."
- Feb. 9-10 — "Silly Snakes."
- Feb 23-24 — "Busy Bunnies."
Preschoolers will learn about the zoo animals through stories, snacks and a visit with the live animal ambassadors.
The cost is $10 for one adult and child, and $5 for each additional child. To register, go to racinezoo.org.
SESSIONS EXPLAIN MONTESSORI APPROACH
RACINE — Montessori First Steps Playgroup sessions have been scheduled at Small World Montessori School, 1008 High St.
These sessions give parents an opportunity to observe their child ages 3 and younger interacting with age appropriate activities and playing with peers as they experience the independence and exploration of an enriched Montessori classroom. They can also engage in discussion with other parents and learn about the Montessori approach.
Session topics and dates from 10 to 11 a.m. are:
- "Montessori in the Home," Jan. 10 and 17
- "Montessori Education," Jan. 31 and Feb. 7
- "Montessori Guide to Discipline," Feb. 28 and March 6
- "Food & Nutrition for the Young Child," March 20 and 27
Costs are $20 for each two-week session or $40 for all four sessions. For more information or to register, go to swmschool.org or call 262-632-6797.
TALK FOCUSES ON CUTTING CABLE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
"Cutting Your Cable — A Primer on Streaming TV" will be the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in the Student Center Cinema at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
Jeff Timm, ALL member, will talk about other options for television other than cable. After researching streaming options over a period of six months, Timm will explain his journey and offer suggestions.
He will cover the different terminologies and technologies, and will explain how to develop your own process to determine what is best for your individual situation based on your viewing interests as well as price. Timm will define the streaming lingo and talk about streaming devices such as Roku TV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and etc. He will discuss the hundreds or maybe thousands of streaming “Apps.” Timm will critique the pros and cons of the services he has tried and ultimately uses.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $6 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
FLY TYING WORKSHOP OFFERED
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a "Fly Tying Workshop" for ages 12 and older interested in fly fishing. It will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Jan. 5 and 19. Participants will learn how to tie flies, understand the dynamics of casting, and explore the ecology of our rivers and streams. Beginner and veteran fisherman are welcome.
Fly tying kits will be available to use at each workshop; however, participants are encouraged to bring their own. They should also bring their own rod and reel. DNR ID numbers are required and can be found on fishing and hunting licenses or at the Go Wild website, https://dnr.wi.gov/GoWild.
The fee is $15 for the first class. Participation in additional classes is $5. Advance registration is required by calling 262-639-1515.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Introduction to Potter's Wheel," 6-9 p.m. Jan. 7-8. Fee: $55.
- "Painting — Beginner & Beyond," 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 6-27. Fee: $85.
- "Upcycled Mittens," 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 11. Fee: $35.
- Stained Glass Seminar,” 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Fee: $45; supply fee, $5.
- Screen Printing-3 Day Class,” 6-9 p.m. Jan. 15-17. Fee: $75; supply fee, $15.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Pines & Needles," 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Discover why and how pines and other evergreens stay green and why they are important. Participants will go outside to hike and identify some local evergreens.
- Knee-high Naturalist, for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. The topic is "Wonders of Winter." Register at least 48 hours in advance.
- "Birch Watercolor Cards," for ages 12 and older, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 11. Artist Paula Touhey will share the basics of watercolor and show how to make birch paintings into cards. Registration is required.
- "Paint and Sip — Into the Night," for ages 15 and older, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. José Palomo from Picasso Vino guides guides participants on making their own masterpiece. The $35 fee includes one glass of wine for ages 21 and older. People may bring their own beverage.
- "Make an Earth Mala," 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. Learn to use a Mala to focus your mind and count intentions and gratitude for our planet. Participants will make a mala to be used as a necklace or bracelet. The fee is $25. Registration is required.
- "Go Ice Fish," 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 (weather dependent). Learn the basics of safe and effective ice fishing then try to catch a fish. No licenses are needed and some equipment is provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
- Owl Prowl, 8:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Discover why owls are the perfect night hunters. Participants will go outside to search for these predators. Meet at the Visitor Center but prepare to drive.
All programs meet at the Visitor Center. Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.