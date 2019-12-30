Workshops & Programs

Session topics and dates from 10 to 11 a.m. are:

"Montessori in the Home," Jan. 10 and 17

"Montessori Education," Jan. 31 and Feb. 7

"Montessori Guide to Discipline," Feb. 28 and March 6

"Food & Nutrition for the Young Child," March 20 and 27

Costs are $20 for each two-week session or $40 for all four sessions. For more information or to register, go to swmschool.org or call 262-632-6797.

TALK FOCUSES ON CUTTING CABLE

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.

"Cutting Your Cable — A Primer on Streaming TV" will be the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in the Student Center Cinema at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

Jeff Timm, ALL member, will talk about other options for television other than cable. After researching streaming options over a period of six months, Timm will explain his journey and offer suggestions.