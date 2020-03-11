WORKSHOPS & PROGRAMS

Randall R. Hernandez, Kenosha city administrator, will give an update on the overall status of Kenosha as well as a comprehensive question and answer session.

Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $6 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.

AUTHORITARIAN RULE DISCUSSED

SOMERS — Michael Hansen, University of Wisconsin-Parkside assistant professor in the Politics, Philosophy and Law Department, will give a free presentation titled “Illusions of Power and Prosperity? A U.S. American’s Visual Journey through Eastern Europe” from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 31, in the Oak Room of the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood.

After the fall of communist authoritarianism 30 years ago, one issue left to be resolved is what to do with the remnants of authoritarian rule. The grandiose relics of communist regimes still stand strong. They coexist alongside poverty unalleviated by the promise of capitalism. Hansen presents pictures and interpretations from his numerous journeys throughout Eastern Europe. His current research projects are related to political behavior in the areas of radical right party voting behavior and gender politics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0