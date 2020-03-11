WORKSHOPS & PROGRAMS

BLENDED FAMILY WORKSHOP
RACINE — Parents, stepparents and partners of blended families are invited to attend the "Helping Children Feel at Home in a Blended Family" workshop from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Family Service of Racine, 420 Seventh St.
During this informative workshop, participants will learn how to help children transition into a blended family. Additionally, participants will how to navigate the step-couple relationship with children. Effective methods for co-parenting with ex-partners will be shared as well.
To register for the free workshop, contact Pam Larson at 262-767-2960 or pamela.larson@wisc.edu. Registration is required as space is limited.
PALEONTOLOGY LECTURE SERIES
KENOSHA — A free Carthage Institute of Paleontology Public Lecture Series will be held from 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, March 18, April 1, April 15, April 29 and May 14, at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave.
Carthage College students will present on current research projects at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum.
MINDFULNESS BASED STRESS REDUCTION
RACINE — The Rev. Dr. Martha Jackson Oppeneer of North Pointe United Methodist Church will lead an exploration into "Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction" from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, March 20, at North Pointe Learning Center, 1013 Harmony Drive.
MBSR is an evidence-based program that helps people who are dealing with anxiety, depression, chronic pain and general life stressors. MBSR teaches people the art of present-centered awareness, which calms the mind and body and helps a person make healthier choices about how to respond to stress. Oppeneer will be guide participants through information about the practice of mindfulness, home exercises and resources.
Register in advance for the free program by contacting Peter Eckblad at fleapeople@sbcglobal.net or 262-221-7114.
SPIRITUALITY SYMPOSIUM SET
RACINE — The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin is offering a free Spirituality Symposium from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.
Local clergy will hold a panel discussion on church positions and beliefs of the LGBTQ community. For more information, call 262-237-2774.
SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
"What’s Up in Kenosha?" will be the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the Student Center Cinema at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
Randall R. Hernandez, Kenosha city administrator, will give an update on the overall status of Kenosha as well as a comprehensive question and answer session.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $6 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
AUTHORITARIAN RULE DISCUSSED
SOMERS — Michael Hansen, University of Wisconsin-Parkside assistant professor in the Politics, Philosophy and Law Department, will give a free presentation titled “Illusions of Power and Prosperity? A U.S. American’s Visual Journey through Eastern Europe” from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 31, in the Oak Room of the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood.
After the fall of communist authoritarianism 30 years ago, one issue left to be resolved is what to do with the remnants of authoritarian rule. The grandiose relics of communist regimes still stand strong. They coexist alongside poverty unalleviated by the promise of capitalism. Hansen presents pictures and interpretations from his numerous journeys throughout Eastern Europe. His current research projects are related to political behavior in the areas of radical right party voting behavior and gender politics.