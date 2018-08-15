JENS JENSEN IS PROGRAM TOPIC
RACINE — “An Evening with Jens Jensen: Designer of Racine Parks,” a free community interest programs, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.:
Jensen, the father of native plant landscape architecture and the founder of Door County’s The Clearing Folk School, was a pillar in the landscape architecture and environmental movements in the late 1800s and early 1900s. In this performance, Roger Kuhns takes on Jensen’s personality, mannerisms, accent and ethic to convey to the audience the innovative and conscientious nature of the man. In the program, Jensen is in the twilight of his career and, at 86 years old, is still spry and driven to help people realize the importance of respecting nature.
To register for the program, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
FULL MOON PADDLE SET
CALEDONIA — A Full Moon Paddle will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 pwww.riverbendracine.org" target="_blank">.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
Afterwards, attendees are welcome to gather around a campfire for a s’mores bar and live acoustic music. Paddlers may bring beverages of their choice to enjoy by the fire.
The cost is $25 for River Bend members, $30 others. The fee includes equipment rental and snacks. Space is limited and registration and payment is required. To register, call 262-639-1515 or go to www.riverbendracine.org.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a free, six-week educational series designed by Stanford University to give caregivers the tools to take care of themselves while caring for a loved one, will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 23, at Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd.
This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Registration is required by Sept. 14 by contacting the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646 or 800-472-8008. Or register online at adrc.kenoshacounty.org. Look for the red registration button.
SELF-DEFENSE WORKSHOPS OFFERED
RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is offering these free self-defense workshops for youth ages 12 and older and adults at Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.:
“Introduction to Women’s Self-Defense,” 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. This workshop is an introduction to the strategies, tactics and techniques of self-defense to build confidence.end yourself.
“Women’s Self Defense & Prevention Seminar,” 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12. Participants will learn the mindset of predators, situational awareness, de-escalation, and the mindset and physical techniques of self-defense. The cost is $25 for adults. There is no fee for youth ages 12-17 with a participating adult.
For more information or to register, call 224-762-2328 or email pepperspraypatti01@gmail.com.
WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS WORKSHOPS
RACINE — Racine County Workforce Solutions, 1717 Taylor Ave., is offering these free workshops Aug. 20-24
“ProTech,” 9-11 a.m. Monday.
“Basic Computer Course Orientation,” 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday or Thursday.
“Walk-In Resume Lab,” 9:30 a.m. Friday.
“Open Computer Lab” will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Monday or Wednesday at the Bray YMCA, 924 Center St.,
For more information or to register for a workshop, call Racine County Workforce Solutions, Workshop Instruction at 262-638-6551 or 262-638-6550.
URBAN WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT IS TOPIC
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
“Urban Wildlife Management” is the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, in the Student Center Cinema at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
Dianne Robinson of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist and wildlife educator, is the presenter. Although people don’t always consider our urban landscapes as wildlife refuges, this is certainly the case. Robinson will talk about the history of wildlife management in the U.S. and Wisconsin, and the urban wildlife we currently see in our area. Robinson has experience working with, and researching, a variety of animals across the United States including ducks, songbirds, coyotes, cougars and fisher.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $4 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu (keyword ALL).
FUSED GLASS HANGING PLAQUE WORKSHOP
KENOSHA — Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is offering the workshop, “Fused Glass Hanging Plaque,” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21. Fee: $20 and a $25 supply fee. To register, call 262-653-4140 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
