WORKSHOPS, PROGRAMS, CLASSES
WORKSHOPS, PROGRAMS, CLASSES

WORKSHOPS, PROGRAMS, CLASSES

WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES

RACINE — Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum, will be offering a variety of art classes and workshops this winter. Virtual classes are presented through the video conference app Zoom. In-person classes are held at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., with limited enrollment to promote safe social distancing. Masks are required at all times.

Adult art classes

  • "Spinner Ring Workshop," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Fee: $88.
  • "Virtual Variety of Chains Workshop," 10 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24. Fee: $65.
  • "Try It Thursdays! Winter Cabin Canvas Painting," 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Fee: $35.
  • "Polymer Garland Workshop," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Fee: $60.

Children's art classes

  • "Virtual Watercolor Studio," 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 26-Feb. 16; or 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 28-Feb. 18. Fee: $72.
  • "Virtual Contemporary Acrylic Portrait Painting," 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 26-Feb. 16. Fee: $72.
  • "Virtual Fused Chains Workshop," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. Fee: $65.

To register, go to ram.art.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes two days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.

