JOSHUA GLOVER STORY IS TOPIC

RACINE — As part of its bi-monthly Community Conversation Series, North Pointe United Methodist Church is sponsoring a Black History Month presentation by author, educator, entrepreneur and community activist Pauline G. Mitchell entitled “The Joshua Glover Story and the Significance of the Racine Underground Railroad Heritage Trail.” It will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the church, 3825 Erie St.

BUILDING UNITY JUSTICE TOUR

RACINE — A Building Unity Justice Tour will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St. Jim Carpenter of Peace Action of Wisconsin in Milwaukee will speak on a "Path to Peace in Ukraine." Trevor Jung, transit and mobility director for Racine, will speak on "Public Transit's Role in Environmental Stewardship." He will talk about Racine's nine electric buses and their significant role in reducing pollution. Jung will also discuss the effects of war in Ukraine on transportation costs at home.

INDIGENOUS WOMEN

RACINE — A free program titled "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women" will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave. Starla Thompson, tribal leader from the Otter Clan of the Forest Potawatomi, will present a very poignant movie and answer questions about missing and murdered indigenous women. Participants will have the opportunity to purchase corn, bean or squash soups with the proceeds going to the Waking Women's Healing Institute.

WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED

CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 12 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $5. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.

COMMUNITY COURSES AT UWP

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities, in partnership with the Professional and Continuing Education office, will offer these community courses:

"Artistic Mark Making through Screen-printing Workshop," 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 23-April 13. Participant will be taught the basics of multi-layer screen-printing using screen filler and drawing fluid to create two-layer color prints on paper with artist in residence Roberto Torres Mata. Fee: $125. Open studio hours are also available for separate registration at an additional cost of $100.

"Fabulous Frosting Flowers," 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 7 and 14. Participants will work under a frosting professional and learn firsthand how to make the most popular floral decorations and frosting, prep and fill piping bags, pipe several different kinds of flowers and methods and basic composition for cake decorating. Fee: $45.

"Polymer Pet Portraits," 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 4-25 Students will learn how to work from portrait and profile images and sketches of their pet to create a sculpture with polymer clay. They will be taught how to make a wire armature, build up clay in an uncanny replica of their pet, and learn about textures and patterns in clay and paint. Fee: $90.

Classes are open to all skill levels. To learn more, go to uwp.edu/personalenrichment.