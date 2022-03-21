Workshop for people on the autism spectrum and their families

RACINE — Islands of Brilliance (IOB), a Milwaukee-based nonprofit that teaches children and young adults on the autism spectrum creative skills, is taking its programming on the road to reach families throughout Wisconsin.

The nonprofit will host a 90-minute workshop for neurodiverse individuals and their families at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Racine Creative Center, 440 Main St., Suite 300.

Siblings and parents are encouraged to participate so the entire family can experience learning together and see first-hand the talents of their neurodiverse family member. Participants will have the opportunity to learn, create and connect with their peers through free-form drawing, group storytelling and instructor-led art projects.

IOB uses art and design as an intervention tool to teach students technical skills while also helping them learn and practice social, emotional and communication skills that are essential for navigating everyday life and successful employment. The mobile program coming to Racine is called Sandbox@ and introduces autistic students and their families to IOB's three virtual Sandbox programs — Smactivities, Natterdays and Doodle Lounge.

The cost per participant is $12.50. To sign up, go to islandsofbrilliance.org.

