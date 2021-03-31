Workshop for female farmers, landowners offered

CONSERVATION WORKSHOP FOR WOMEN
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Women in Conservation, a new statewide coalition of landowners and conservation agencies, is offering a free online workshop, “Spring Into Conservation,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
The workshop aims to connect female farmers and landowners in Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth and surrounding counties who are interested in learning more about land stewardship or in sharing their own expertise.
The Zoom workshop will feature Tally Hamilton and Savanna Grayless, wildlife biologists with Pheasants Forever Wisconsin, sharing about their conservation journeys and how women can tap into the agency’s resources. Maggie Zoellner and Thelma Heidel-Baker, conservationists from USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service explain NRCS programs and cost share opportunities.
Registration is now open at WiWiC.org.