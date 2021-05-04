Workshop focus is building cultural relationships

RACINE — The Dominican Center for Justice Resources will host a free virtual training focusing on building relationships between individuals from different cultural, racial and ethnic backgrounds.

"Cross Cultural Relationships, Speak Up Skills and Becoming and Ally" will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15, via Zoom. The presenter is Santo Carfora, a diversity, equity and inclusion trainer.

Participants are given tools to speak up when inappropriate comments are made. Through breakout sessions, scenarios and solutions to inappropriate comments are practiced. This workshop challenges participants to focus on how to become an ally of those who experience marginalization.

Participants can register at racinedominicans.org/dcjr. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link and handouts prior to the training. For more information, contact Sister Ann Pratt at 262-898-4094.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0