RACINE — The public is invited to join Weed Out! Racine and the Root River Council clear honeysuckle and buckthorn from the riverbanks in a recently cleared area of Colonial Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21. Any time frame a person can volunteer is appreciated.
People should park in the West High Street lot, cross the bridge and turn right (upstream). Tools will be provided but people might prefer their own work gloves. People should wear long trousers and sturdy shoes with socks.
