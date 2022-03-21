Women's Weekend Lake Geneva set May 13-15

LAKE GENEVA — Registration is under way for the 2022 Women’s Weekend Lake Geneva, an annual retreat event scheduled for Friday through Sunday, May 13-15, at The Riviera in Lake Geneva, 812 Wrigley Drive.

Under the banner theme of “The Roaring 20s,” the weekend offers a variety of activities from which to choose, including wellness classes, wine and food experiences, and educational workshops. Planned social events include a 1920s-themed kick-off evening reception at the historic Riviera Ballroom, and a sunset cocktail cruise on Geneva Lake.

The cost is $65. To learn more and to register, go to lakegenevawomensweekend.com.

Proceeds will go to Twin Oaks Shelter, Agape House and Side by Side, and other charitable organizations throughout greater Walworth County.

