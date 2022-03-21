 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women's Weekend Lake Geneva set May 13-15

  • 0

LAKE GENEVA — Registration is under way for the 2022 Women’s Weekend Lake Geneva, an annual retreat event scheduled for Friday through Sunday, May 13-15, at The Riviera in Lake Geneva, 812 Wrigley Drive.

Under the banner theme of “The Roaring 20s,” the weekend offers a variety of activities from which to choose, including wellness classes, wine and food experiences, and educational workshops. Planned social events include a 1920s-themed kick-off evening reception at the historic Riviera Ballroom, and a sunset cocktail cruise on Geneva Lake.

The cost is $65. To learn more and to register, go to lakegenevawomensweekend.com.

Proceeds will go to Twin Oaks Shelter, Agape House and Side by Side, and other charitable organizations throughout greater Walworth County.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's Going On

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The next bitcoin bull run may not return until 2024

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News