WIND POINT — The Shoop Park Tuesday Women’s Golf League has openings for golfers of all abilities for the 2019 season. Play begins Tuesday, May 14.

The $40 league fee includes breakfast, two lunches and weekly prizes. Social memberships cost $15.

The spring kickoff luncheon will be held Tuesday, April 30, at Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave.

For more information, call Mary Sederberg at 262-498-7598 or email marysederberg@yahoo.com.

