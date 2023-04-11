RACINE — The Tuesday Morning Women's 9 Hole Golf League will begin play on Thursday, May 4 at Washington Park. The league is open to beginner and seasoned golfers. For more information, call Mandy Schnack at 262-909-1610.
Women may join golf league
