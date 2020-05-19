Women invited to join golf league

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WIND POINT — The Shoop Park Tuesday Women’s Golf League has openings for the 2020 season. Play will begin June 2.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is starting later than usual with plans for maintaining a healthy environment with social distancing rules.

League fees are $30 for playing members and $10 for social members. In year’s past this has included a breakfast, two lunches and weekly prizes. These activities will be on hold until guidelines permit the clubhouse to be open.

The spring kickoff luncheon has been postponed/canceled. It is hoped that a fall banquet can be held after the season ends.

Interested golfers of all ages and abilities should contact Mary Sederberg at 262-498-7598 or email marysederberg@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0