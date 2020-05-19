Women invited to join golf league
Women invited to join golf league

WIND POINT — The Shoop Park Tuesday Women’s Golf League has openings for the 2020 season. Play will begin June 2.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is starting later than usual with plans for maintaining a healthy environment with social distancing rules.

League fees are $30 for playing members and $10 for social members. In year’s past this has included a breakfast, two lunches and weekly prizes. These activities will be on hold until guidelines permit the clubhouse to be open.

The spring kickoff luncheon has been postponed/canceled. It is hoped that a fall banquet can be held after the season ends.

Interested golfers of all ages and abilities should contact Mary Sederberg at 262-498-7598 or email marysederberg@yahoo.com.

