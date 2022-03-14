 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Women golfers invited to join league

RACINE — Women golfers are invited to join the Racine Tuesday Morning 9 Hole Golf League at Washington Park starting May 24. Beginner and skilled golfers are welcome.

For more information, call Mandy Schnack at 262-633-9922.

