Women golfers invited to join league

RACINE — Women golfers are invited to join the Racine Tuesday Morning 9 Hole Golf League at Washington Park starting May 24. Beginner and skilled golfers are welcome.
For more information, call Mandy Schnack at 262-633-9922.
RACINE — Women golfers are invited to join the Racine Tuesday Morning 9 Hole Golf League at Washington Park starting May 24. Beginner and skilled golfers are welcome.
For more information, call Mandy Schnack at 262-633-9922.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Many years ago people said I should set goals. I never did. Which probably explains why I never amounted to anything. Finally, maybe 18-20 mon…
RACINE — United Way of Racine County is proud to announce that its centennial year is officially under way as it reflects on 100 years of chan…
You have questions. I have some answers.
You have questions. I have some answers.
EDITOR'S NOTE: During the COVID-19 pandemic, please be sure to double check with an organization in advance before making a donation.
RACINE — There are hundreds of years of history to explore in our Great Lakes, and even during the pandemic, Wisconsin maritime archaeologists…
RACINE — March Forth to Earth Day environmentalists will host a public talk by Mayor Cory Mason titled "Go Solar."
RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. received a grant from SC Johnson to support its Youth Volunteer Corps program in Racine County.
7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET
The Irish government recently declared a national holiday for St. Brigid. A medieval historian explains her fascinating life and history.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.