Woman honored for dismantling racism
Woman honored for dismantling racism

BURLINGTON — YWCA Southeast Wisconsin invited its Board of Directors to select a southeast Wisconsin woman to honor during Women’s History Month.

Darnisha Garbade, founder of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, has been honored. She was nominated by Danielle Johnson.

Founded in 2019, the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism is an organization with the mission to “actively work to disrupt, unpack, and dismantle racism and racist systems” in the City of Burlington.

As president, Garbade has fiercely stepped up and called out issues of racism within the Burlington Area School District and is now working with them, advocating for the adoption of anti-racist policies and actions.

For more information and to support this organization, go to https://lnkd.in/eUTJMjd.

