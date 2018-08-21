BRIGHTON — The Bong Naturalist Association will hold the 19th annual Wolf Lake Trail Run/Hike at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road.
This is a 5K or 10K run or 5K or 1-mile walk. Proceeds remain with the BNA, the all-volunteer nonprofit organization that supports the park.
The event will begin and end at the beach. Race day registration and packet pickup is from 8 to 9:15 a.m. The routes are primarily flat with scattered hills. Strollers are not recommended; dogs are not allowed at the beach or in picnic areas.
The pre-registration deadline is Sept. 10 and costs are $30 for adults and $18 for ages 14 and younger. All pre-registrants will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt. After Sept. 11 and race day registration, the fee is $35 for adults. Limited T-shirts will be available that day. There is no park entrance fee.
BNA volunteers will provide homemade bakery. Division awards of handmade pottery mugs will go to the top three in each age category and overall winners for male and female. There will be a raffle for all registered walkers to win a pottery crock similar to the runner’s mugs. A raffle will be held and tickets will cost $1.
To receive a registration form, go to www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 337-532-7409.
