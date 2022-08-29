 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wolf Lake Trail Run at Bong Sept. 24

BRIGHTON — The 22nd annual Wolf Lake Trail Run will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road.

This is a 5K trail run/hike or a one-mile hike surrounding more than 4,500 acres of forest, prairie, lake, wetlands and streams.

A hand-thrown pottery mug prize will go to each of the top three in each 5K group. Participants who pre-register are guaranteed to receive a customer designed long-sleeve race shirt. Same-day registrants will receive shirts while supplies last. There will be raffles, music and refreshments. Pets are not allowed.

There is no admission fee to the park for the event.

People can register online by Sept. 9 at https://5kevents.raceentry.com/races/wolf-lake-trail-run/2022/register.

This event is hosted by the Bong Naturalist Association, an all-volunteer nonprofit local Friends of Wisconsin group. Proceeds go back into the park.

