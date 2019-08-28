BRIGHTON — The Bong Naturalist Association announced the 20th annual Wolf Lake Trail 5K Run/Hike & 1-mile Walk will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road.
The event will begin and end at the beach. Registration and packet pick-up is from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. The routes are primarily flat with scattered hills. Strollers are not recommended and dogs are not allowed.
Prizes will be given as awards to top runners in all age divisions, and there will be homemade bakery, refreshments, raffles and music.
People who register by Sept. 10 will be guaranteed a long-sleeved T-shirt designed by a local artist. A limited number of shirts designed will be available on race day while supplies last. Advance registration by Sept. 10 is $30 for adults and $18 for youth ages 14 and under. Race day registration will be at the Visitor Center and is $35 for adults; youth price does not change. There is no park entrance fee for participants.
To receive a registration form, go to www.bongnaturalistassociation.org, e-mail jmdickinson6929@icloud.com, call 262-337-532-7509 or visit Bong.
Funds raised stay at Bong for habitat and visitor enhancements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.