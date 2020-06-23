Wolf Lake Trail 5K Run/Hike set for Sept. 26 at Bong

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRIGHTON — The 21st Wolf Lake Trail 5K Run/Hike & one-mile Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road. Proceeds will be used for habitat or visitor enhancements.

The event will begin and end at the beach. Registration and packet pick-up is from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. The run begins at 9 a.m., with walkers leaving immediately after. The routes are primarily flat with scattered hills. Strollers are not recommended and dogs are not allowed.

Prizes will be given as awards to top runners in all age divisions. Homemade bakery, refreshments, raffles and music will be available to all participants.

The pre-registration deadline is Sept. 6 and will guarantee participants a long-sleeved T-shirt designed by a local artist. A limited number of shirts designed will be available on race day but only while supplies last. Pre-registration fees are $30 for adults and $18 for youth 14 and younger. Race-day registration will be at the Visitor Center and costs $35 for adults; youth price does not change. Registrations received after the deadline will be treated as a race-day entrant. There is no park entrance fee for participants.

To download a registration form or for more information, go to bongnaturalistassociation.org, e-mail jrmeyer61@aol.com or call 262-654-3686.

