Below is a wish list of items and volunteer opportunities from nonprofit organizations in Racine County. They were provided by local nonprofit organizations.
Other nonprofit organizations in Racine County who would like to have their wish lists published here may email them to Community Coordinator Loreen Mohr at: Lmohr@journaltimes.com. Please include contact information and information about where to donate or volunteer. Updated lists should also be sent to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. New lists and updated lists should be sent the Monday prior to the requested publication date.
These organizations offer their thanks to all who have made donations so far.
Scherrer Cares Buddy Bench Program
The Scherrer Cares Buddy Bench Program exists to support Wisconsin schools in their anti-bullying efforts by providing students a tool to build and foster friendships.
Scherrer Cares donates customized buddy benches to schools at no cost through fundraising and community support, and we need your help! Our biggest fundraiser is our annual golf outing held every June in which all proceeds go directly toward placing buddy bench into schools. The following items are needed and would be greatly appreciated at any time:
- Gift cards of any kind to be used as prizes and/or auction items
- Any other desirable items for our live/silent auction (signed memorabilia, electronics, tickets, gift baskets, etc.)
- Volunteers for the day of the golf outing
You can also give a direct donation of money at any time by visiting the Scherrer Cares webpage at www.scherrerconstruction.com/scherrercares. Then, click on the “PayPal Donate Now” button.
Any questions regarding a donation, our annual golf outing, or about the program itself, please email buddybench@scherrerconstruction.com.
Chrissy's K9 Kastle Corp.
We are a small rescue that tries to educate the public on the benefits of altering your pets and we specialize in unwanted moms and their puppies. We have years of experience, as we fostered before becoming our own rescue.
Donations can be picked up and/or dropped off by calling 262-880-0567 and leaving a text or voicemail. Also there are volunteer opportunities for a webmaster; fosters; and general office work (from home), which involves making phone calls, helping process applications, making vet appointments, follow-up calls; some yard work; we need some cement poured along new fence; and volunteers to walk and play with the puppies.
Our wish list is as follows:
- New long garden hose
- Black fill dirt and gravel (the yard floods) during heavy rains. Needs to be grated.
- Cement to pour along new fence.
- Janitor mop and bucket
- Rugs/blankets
- Tub for outside baths
- Large plastic containers to keep food/treats, towels/blankets and paperwork in
- Office supplies/ink: 3510 inkjet
- Printing paper, etc.
- Sheets of drywall to finish office area
- Drop ceiling tiles for finished kennel area
- Bedding — shaved pine or cedar for horses (works best)
- Kuranda dog beds (gets them off the floor)
- All cleaning and disinfecting products (safe for animals), bleach and laundry soap
- Capstar flea medication, Frontline heartworm medication, ear cleaner, dewormer, nail clippers, brushes, combs, collars, leashes, toys, puppy pads (huge one), clothing, treats, dog food, cat food and litter.
- Monetary donations for vet visits and utilities for the building, etc.
Lincoln Villas North
Lincoln Villas North is a Housing and Urban Development apartment building designed to assist individuals who are on a fixed income. Our wish list includes:
- Dish soap
- Laundry detergent
- Kleenex boxes
- Hand lotion
- Toothpaste and other hygiene supplies
- Perfume
- Colored pencils
- Adult coloring books
- Variety bags of snack chips (Doritos, Cheetos, etc.)
- Cookies
- Soda
Call Michael Stirle at 262-833-0138 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for more information or to make arrangements to make donations.
Caledonia Historical Society
The Caledonia Historical Society is in need of:
- New members
- Volunteers
- Donation for building fund
- 55-gallon trash bags
- Split rail fencing
- 4,800 paving bricks
- Golf cart
- Antique artifacts of 1800 time period
- Farm, barn and railroad-related items
For more information on making a donation, call vice president Leroy Schmidt at 262-995-3256, email him at birdstuf@wi.rr.com, or stop by the depot in Linwood Park weekdays before 4 p.m.
Racine Area Veterans Center
The Racine Area Veterans Center is in need of:
- Contractor benefactors to help with donations of money or time and skills to maintain and update its historic old facility, The Legacy Museum/Veterans Center and former residence of Racine’s founder, Gilbert Knapp.
- Donations of pictures, posters, uniforms, artifacts and stories from military/veterans of Racine, so we the museum can feature them in displays.
- Donations of frames to present the above.
- Donations of mannequins to display different uniforms.
- Donations of prize-type items to raffle, silent auction and award at fundraising events.
- Volunteers interested in military/veteran history to serve on museum committee; volunteers interested in helping to raise funds for event committee, Volunteers that could help with public relations efforts for the communications committee.
- Donations of glass for repair of displays.
To make arrangements to donate, or for more information, contact William F. May at 262-308-2542, benefits.welfare@racineveterans.org or vets21@aol.com.
Racine County Prep Football
Racine County Prep Football is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the Racine area for more than 40 years as Old Timers Football Association. Thought to be the oldest youth football organization in the state of Wisconsin, we are a 100 percent volunteer, local community-based educational and instructional league. Our goal is to provide our youth with a safe, fun, appropriately competitive and developmental football program for boys and girls from 5 to 14 years of age.
We are a grade-based league and our teams play against 12 of the surrounding communities.
RCPF’s philosophy is to promote the benefits of sportsmanship, ethical conduct, fair play, respect and responsibility. We believe children learn valuable lessons by participating in the team sports of football. Now offering spring flag as well as our fall tackle season.
Our needs include:
- Volunteers (we can use coaches for either season, game day volunteers on Saturdays in fall and Sundays in spring.)
- White field paint
- Field roller
- Grass seed
- Gift cards
- Team sideline benches
- Concession trailer
- First-aid kits (tape, ice packs, etc.)
- White boards
- Interior/exterior lighting
- Industrial shelving
- T-shirts
- Signage
- Water bottles
- Orange cones
- Canopies
- Two-way radios
- Tablets
- We need coaches who remember their youth and had a coach who put in the time for them to step up.
- We also have a referee trainee program for anyone interested in starting a career in reffing.
For more information or to make yourself available paying it forward to these young men and women in our community, please contact William Pucci at 262-939-3452 or email rcpfpresident@gmail.com or visit www.racinefootball.com.
Careers Industries
Careers Industries enriches the lives of people with disabilities through work, care and community. We also help local organizations and businesses meet their business and staffing needs.
- Cookie sheets
- Non-stick skillets: 8, 10 and 12 inches
- Covered sauce pans: 1 and 2 quart
- Stock pot
- Exercise bike
- Waterproof blankets in a bag (four)
- Speedway gas cards
- Gift cards to Michael's, Hobby Lobby, JoAnne Fabrics
- Gift cards to Walmart and Dollar Tree Store
- Men and women’s underwear, large and extra large
- Hand sanitizer
- Kleenex tissues
- Glue sticks
- Paint brushes for artwork
- Acrylic paints and paper
- Watercolor paints
- Canvas for paintings (all sizes)
- Construction paper
- Hand lotion (large bottles with pumps)
Items can be delivered to Careers Industries, 4811 Washington Ave., Racine, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call 262-752-4100 for more information.
Hospitality Center
The Hospitality Center provides Racine’s largest meal program and offers hospitality without agenda to all in need of shelter, friendship, food and safety during the daytime hours. Volunteers and donations keep us running!
The Hospitality Center is open at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Racine on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. A community meal is also held on the last Thursday of the month from 5-6 p.m. All are welcome.
Center needs:
- 10-ride bus passes for participant use to attend appointments, travel to and from work.
- Cans of ground coffee
- Donations of fresh fruits and vegetables
- Quarters for our bi-monthly Laundry Love program
- Individual snacks (chips, Doritos, Fritos, etc.)
- Men's jeans in all sizes
- Volunteers! Especially delivery drivers and help on Fridays.
Donations may be dropped off at the Hospitality Center at 614 Main St. (corner of Seventh and Main) on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Please contact Seth Raymond at 414-379-2228 or seth@hospitality-center.org for further information.
Hospice Alliance
Hospice Alliance provides hospice care “wherever a patient calls home” — a private residence, residence of a loved one, assisted living facility, nursing homes and in our 24/7 residential care facility. As a nonprofit community hospice, we provide care for all people, regardless of ability to pay. Hospice Alliance is the only hospice provider in Southeast Wisconsin to earn the national Hospice Honors and Hospice Honors elite award in back-to-back years.
- $5 and $10 gift cards (for Hospice House groceries, gas for volunteers who pick up/deliver items for families.
- Gardening store gift certificates (to replace shrubs and flowers in our Hospice House garden)
- Fiberglass or aluminum 10- or 12-foot step ladder (for painting and repairs)
- Wheeled laptop computer bags (used for patient visits)
- Memory bear supplies — buttons, five or six to a card, 5/8-inch-ribbon, fiberfill
- Gift cards to JoAnn Fabrics for the purchase of scarves and pipe cleaners (for dance and art therapies)
- Ipods and iTunes gift cards (for our Music of the Soul) program
Please drop off donations at Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin 53158 or call 262-652-4400 for pick-up. To learn about volunteer opportunities with Hospice Alliance, contact Jill Hickson at 262-652-4400 or jill.hickson@hospicealliance.org. For more information, go to www.hospicealliance.org.
Dress for Success
Dress for Success is an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to almost 145 cities in 21 countries. To date, Dress for Success has helped more than 925,000 women work toward self-sufficiency. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.
What we need:
- Monetary donations of any size are appreciated
- Gift cards to purchase office supplies and general supplies
- Purses in neutral tones/black, brown, tan
- Shoes/low to mid heels or flats — closed toed — all sizes, but especially sizes 5-6 and 9-12
- Lint brushes/rollers
- Plastic storage bins/all sizes
- Portable lightweight full-length mirrors
- Small portable CD player
- 4- to 6-foot lightweight folding tables
- Forever postage stamps
- Paper goods: Napkins, paper towels, toilet tissue, Kleenex, paper plates, plastic cutlery, coffee cups
- Tote bags — recycled grocery-type canvas bags
- Easels for signage
- Lucite stand up frames — 8 by 10
- Storage cabinet (prefer Rubbermaid type) that locks
Call YWCA’s Dress for Success program to schedule a donation drop-off appointment. Please call 262-898-5530, Option 2.
Eco-Justice Center
Rooted in hope, the Racine Dominican Eco-Justice Center is dedicated to environmental education and care of Earth in a context of community, contemplation, creativity and cultivation.
Items on the center's wish list include:
- 10x10 pop-up tents
- Long-handled cobrahead garden hoes
- 5-gallon buckets
- Splitting maul
- HP No. 61 ink cartridges, black or tricolor
- Forever postage stamps
- Pine chip animal bedding
- Large Rubbermaid tubs
- Large garden cart
Donations are appreciated and accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Racine, WI 53402. If you would like to call to confirm that we can use the items, our number is 262-681-8527. We would be glad to pick up larger items, if needed.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine & Kenosha Counties
Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) depends on the generosity of the community for many of our operational supplies. Because the organization's group is always changing, monetary donations and gift cards are preferred and give BBBS the flexibility in meeting their needs.
Items needed for BBBS Big/Little activity area:
- End tables
- Sofas/loveseats in good condition
- Folding chairs
- Six-foot tables
- Comfortable living room chairs
- Board games
- Craft supplies
- Bean bag chairs
- Small and medium storage tubs for supplies
- Gift cards for special activities (Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree, Hobby Lobby, grocery store, etc.)
- Video game system and non-violent games
- Flatscreen TV
Mentor recruiting needs:
- Laptops or PC computers and flatscreen monitors
- Flatscreen TV
- Gift cards for informational community meetings
- Winter coats: Girl sizes 6-8, 10-12, 14-16, adult small, medium, large and extra large; Boy sizes 6-8, 10-12, 14-16, adult small, medium, large and extra large.
- Winter boots and slippers: Boys and girls sizes ranging from children's size 13-4, and adult sizes 5-10.
- Warm socks
- Backpacks
Ways to help that don't cost anything:
- Invite BBBS to speak
- Distribute BBBS brochures and other information
- Join Bowl for Kids' Safe planning committee
- Share talent by leading an activitiy
- Suggest BBBS as a site for work or a group community service project
- Join BBBS's mentor recruiting committee
Those interested in volunteering may contact Katy Stephan-Cothell, community partnership manager, at kate.cothell@beabignow.org or call 262-637-7625. For more information, visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters office, 3131 Taylor Ave., Building 4, Racine WI 53405, call 262-637-7625 or go to www.beabignow.org.
Woof Gang Rescue Inc.
Woof Gang Rescue Inc. is a nonprofit, no-kill, all volunteer dog rescue organization serving not only the Wisconsin and Illinois areas, but Kentucky and Indiana as well. The group is dedicated to rescuing dogs left homeless for whatever reason, primarily focusing on dogs in public shelters where they are at high risk of euthanasia due to pet overpopulation, dogs given up by their owners due to difficult circumstances and those in danger of abuse or neglect.
Animals in our care are spayed or neutered, receive all appropriate veterinary care and treatment and are placed in nurturing foster homes while they await placement in their permanent homes.
We assist dogs in distress without regard to age, breed or ease of placement. To the extent our finances allow, dogs in the greatest need take priority. Finally, we strive to work with area shelters and other rescue and humane organizations to develop a network of supporters and volunteers in order to create a better world for homeless pets.
- Volunteers (needed for monthly events, intakes or picking up donations)
- Fosters (The organization pays for the dog's medical needs, including food when someone volunteers to foster)
- Shampoo
- Leashes
- Collars
- Dog food (puppy and adult)
- Treats
- Toys
- Puppy pee pads
- Blue Dawn dish soap
- Laundry soap
- Basic cleaning supplies (used for cleaning up messes in dog runs)
- Food and water bowls (all sizes)
- Kuranda beds (bought or homemade)
- Farm & Fleet gift cards
- Gas gift cards
- Facility
- Large bus/van
- Wire and plastic kennels/crates
- Basic printer paper
- HP 61 ink (black or color)
- Basic two-pocket folders
- Monetary donations can be sent to: P.O. Box 85216, Racine, WI 53408
- Donations to Woof Gang Rescue can be made via Amazon by searching under woofgangrescue@gmail.com. Anyone choosing this option, will select the items, pay and all products will ship directly to Woof Gang Rescue automatically.
For more information on volunteering, fostering or event information, go to www.woofgangrescue.com.
Siena Retreat Center
The mission of the Siena Retreat Center is to nurture a healing and holistic spirituality in an environment of joy, peace and beauty.
Below is a list of items that would be appreciated as donations to The Siena Retreat Center.
- Art supplies
- Gift cards to Hobby Lobby, Michaels, JoAnn Fabrics, Menards, Lowe's & Home Depot
- Pens
- Pocket folders
- Postage stamps
- Postcard stamps
- Bubble wrap
- Votive candles
- Long lighters
- Copy paper
Donations may be dropped off at 5637 Erie St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call the front desk at 262-898-2590.
Racine Art Museum
Racine Art Museum is seeking docents to learn and talk about art, socialize and engage with members of the community. Docents serve as valuable guides for scheduled tours, school field trips, free First Fridays and special events at RAM and RAM's Wustum Museum. If interested in becoming a docent, contact Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Ortwein at 262-619-3536 or email mortwein@ramart.org.
Faith, Hope & Love
Faith, Hope & Love is a nonprofit program providing support to children in crisis in southeastern Wisconsin. We deliver Duffels for Kids filled with personal care and comfort items to law enforcement, homeless shelters, domestic abuse shelters, foster care and local schools. BlastPacks filled with fun, entertaining items for children visiting parents who are incarcerated. Santa's Workshop — providing Christmas presents to children in Racine County foster care.
Items needed are:
- Flashlights
- Coloring books/crayons (8-count)
- New pajamas (sizes infant to adult)
- Lego sets
- Board games
- Baby dolls
- Toy trucks
For more information, call Heather Lojeski at 262-902-0556 or go to www.fhlforkids.org. Donations can be dropped off at 2314 LaSalle St.
Donate to the Faith, Hope & Love Home for Children: We would like to announce the start of our capital campaign to build the first Faith Hope & Love Home for Children, a receiving home for foster children. Our goal is to create a volunteer-staffed facility to care for children entering or transitioning into foster care. With the children safe in our care during their first week of foster care, we buy critical time for caseworkers to find the right long-term placement. Our hope is that no child from our community would ever be placed in haste. Donations can be made at www.fhlforkids.org/donate/.
Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin
The Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin's mission is to assist homeless and at risk veterans strive for normalcy in life by providing food, clothing, shelter and other basic human needs.
Items most needed are:
- Nonperishable food items — Pancake mix, syrup, ketchup/mustard, tuna, jelly, spaghetti sauce, canned fruit and ravioli/canned spaghetti.
- Toiletry items — Toilet paper, Kleenex, soap, shampoo, deodorant, Q-tips, razors and shaving cream.
- Household items — All small appliances, kitchen table with chairs, coffee maker, hand mixer, vacuum, couch and coffee table.
Donations may be dropped off 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout St., Racine. For more information or to make arrangements for pickup of donations, call 262-221-8350 or visit http://vetsoutreachwi.us/help/.
The John XXIII Educational Center
John XXIII Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick's Parish, offers programs for sixth- through 12th-grade students in an effort to prepare them for success in high school so that they can graduate with various career choices and with the leadership skills necessary to become leaders in the Racine community.
Supervised study hall, individual mentoring and tutoring sessions are offered Monday through Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. and from 6:30-8 p.m. John XXIII Educational Center is open to children of all religious affiliations and racial backgrounds. A minimal cost of $25 per semester is requested to help defray the cost of supplies and materials.
Items that would be greatly appreciated include:
- White or color copier/printer paper
- Office supplies: stapler, staples, sticky notes, dry erase markers, etc.
- Bulletin board materials: borders, background colored paper, stencils, etc.
- School supplies: glue stick, folders, loose leaf paper, graph paper, note cards, etc.
- Classroom materials: small white dry erase boards, note cards, pencils, pencil sharpeners, educational games and scientific calculators
- Healthy snacks
Donations may be dropped off at 1101 Douglas Ave. For more information, call 262-898-7250.
Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC)
The mission of the Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC) is to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research. The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine.
The REC is in need of the following new or gently-used items:
- Canoes
- Kayaks
- Canoe/kayak paddles
- Paddleboat
- Lifejackets
- Fishing rods
- Garden/work gloves
Donations may be dropped off at the REC, 1301 W. Sixth St., from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from now until Sept. 25. For weekday drop-offs, contact Laura Schulz at 262-595-2912 or email schulz@uwp.edu to make arrangements.
Burlington Senior Center
The Burlington Senior Center (BSC) serves as a senior activity center. BSC provides the following activities for western Racine, western Kenosha and eastern Walworth County seniors: bridge, euchre, hand & foot, pinochle, sheepshead, bunco, dominoes, crafts, ADRC lunch program, senior sports including volleyball, bowling, softball, Our Harmony Club, jam sessions, parties, trips and more.
- Musicians to pay at jam sessions
- Volunteers to start new activities for seniors
- Lysol all-purpose cleaner
- Dish soap
- Facial tissue
- Hand sanitizer
- Pinochle cards
- Supplies — cups, plates, utensils and napkins
- Clean supplies
- Ground decaf coffee and filters
- 30-gallon trash bags
- Toilet paper and toilet cleaner
- Players for ages 50 and older co-ed volleyball, softball and bowling
- Players for dominoes, bunco, cards and crafters
- Standard copy paper
- Forever stamps
- Richter's Marketplace receipts
- Walmart gift cards
- Cash
- Round oak pedestal table (48-inch)
- Large rectangle oak table
- Adult coloring books
- Bingo supplies
For more information, call BSC at 262-716-0329. Donated items may be dropped off at BSC at 201 N. Main St., Burlington.
Love, Inc.
- Thirty to 40 large commercial rolling racks
- Industrial vacuum cleaner
- Professional name badge laminating machine
- Pallet shelving
- Cement work
- New forklift
- Gift cards
- Signage
- Small shopping carts
- Thrift store floor refinishing (cement — strip and stain)
- Store display racks
For more information, contact Terri Plachy at Love, Inc., 480 S. Pine St., Burlington, WI 53105 or call 262- 763-6226, ext. 105.
Bethany Apartments
The mission of Bethany Apartments is to provide Transitional Housing to women and children who have suffered from domestic abuse.
Bethany Apartments provides safe, decent affordable housing and opportunities for survivors of domestic abuse to regain their self-esteem, pursue educational opportunities, employment and a new beginning. Bethany Apartments is sponsored by the Racine Dominicans.
Items on our wish list:
- Canned chicken
- Pancake mix and syrup
- Powdered milk
- Jiffy corn muffin mix
- Diapers, size 4 & 5
- Diaper wipes
- Lamps (including shades)
- Twin-size comforters and blankets
Please call 262-633-9446 or email mail@bethanyapartments.org for information on dropping off donations.
The Volunteer Center of Racine County
The Volunteer Center of Racine County, Inc. is a nonprofit organization serving all of Racine County.
- 20-gallon-size large plastic storage containers
- Boxes of easy-peel white labels (Must be Avery, Laser #8160)
- Reams of white copy paper (8.5-by-11)
- Reams of light blue copy paper (8.5-by-11)
- 1 package of legal size copy paper
- 1 package of tabloid (11-by-17) size copy paper
- No. 10 business envelopes without windows
- No. 10 business envelopes with windows
- 6-by-9-inch manila envelopes
- 9-by-12-inch manila envelopes
- 10-by-13-inch manila envelopes
- 8½-by-11 dividers — 3 holes with the alphabet on the tabs
- Stick on divider page labels
- Postage stamps
- Masking tape
- Scotch tape
- Duct tape
- Garbage bags (tall kitchen bags, 13-gallon)
- Large 30-gallon-size garbage bags
- Stick on divider page labels
- Quart-size Ziploc bags
- Gallon-size Ziploc bags
- USB memory sticks
- $5 gift cards for youth appreciation (McDonald's, Barnes & Noble, or gas cards, etc.)
- Batteries (AA and AAA)
- Paper towels
- Disinfecting wipes (Clorox)
- Coffee (regular or decaffeinated)
- Elmer’s washable Glue sticks
- Paper plates
- Napkins
- Kleenex
- Bottles of drinking water
- Gift boxes for gift wrapping fundraiser – no cardboard boxes
Donated items may be dropped off at the Volunteer Center of Racine County, Inc., located at 6216 Washington Avenue, Suite G, Racine, WI 53406 at the Western Village corner of Washington Avenue and Emmertsen. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions? Call 262-886-9612.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Racine County
- Bottled water
- Gift cards for any office supply store, Sam's Club, or any local grocery store
- Copy paper
- Paper towels
- Cleaning supplies (call)
- Individual-sized snacks for Teen Talk support group
Call 262-637-0582 to arrange a convenient drop-off time at the NAMI Racine County office.
Health Care Network Inc.
To make a donation, contact Alison Sergio 262-632-2400 or drop off donations to the Health Care Network office at 904 State St., Racine.
Office supplies:
- Copy paper (8½-by-11) white and all colors
- Post-It Notes (all sizes, all colors)
- Correction tape
- Small paper clips
- Ink pens (black, blue, red, green)
Household goods:
- Bathroom tissue
- Facial tissue
- Dish soap
- Hand soap — liquid
- Paper napkins
- Paper towels
- Pleated sandwich bags (not zippered bags)
Health products:
- Antifungal cream/ointment
- Aspirin — low dose (baby aspirin 81 mg)
- Cough syrup — sugar-free
- Neosporin ointment
- Neosporin cream
- Pregnancy tests
- Preparation-H cream
- Saline nasal spray
- ACT fluoride rinse
- Mouthwash (regular and alcohol-free)
Focus on Community
Focus on Community's mission is to unite the community in an effort to prevent substance abuse and inspire healthy life choices. Focus on Community is currently in need of the following items:
- Palm size or smaller rocks for the Kindness Rocks Garden Project
- Sharpies and outdoor acrylic paint for rocks, all colors
Donations may be dropped off or mailed to Focus, 510 College Ave., Racine, WI 53403. For more information, call Gina Wisialowski at 262-632-6200 or go to www.focusracine.org.
HOPE Safehouse
HOPE Safehouse is a nonprofit dog and cat shelter in Racine. Mission: “Working together to help homeless and abused animals.” Our name HOPE stands for “Help for Orphaned Pets through Education.” Our primary goal is to educate the public on the importance of spay/neutering their pets and proper care habits to decrease the number of abandoned and abused animals.
In 2005, HOPE rescued 327 animals from the Hurricane Katrina aftermath, provided them with emergency medical care, shelter and placed them into loving homes with the help of animal lovers in our community. HOPE continues to provide education to the public and food, shelter and medical care to animals in need.
- Pet supplies
- Dog leashes
- Dog collars
- Dog Toys
- Dog Treats
- Payment on medical bills at For Pets Sake or North Shore Animal Hospital
- Kongs or Nylabones for large dogs
- Xerox paper
- TN450 Toner
- Forever stamps
- Two-pocket folders
- Febreeze or Glade fabric spray
- 5x8 index cards
Donations may be dropped off at the HOPE office, 1911 Taylor Ave. (shares office with Speed Textile Printing) Monday through Friday, noon-3 p.m. For more information, call 262-634-4571.
Those interested in volunteering or fostering can apply on our website: www.hopesafehouse.org or may email hopesafehouse@gmail.com.
Racine Literacy Council
The Racine Literacy Council Adult Tutoring Program provides tutoring to adults who want to learn English, improve basic literacy skills, including math, or work toward getting a GED.
The RLC offers small group instruction for citizenship, driver's license testing, conversation classes and computer-assisted learning. Volunteers from the community are trained as tutors to work with adults in the program. Tutors meet with the students for two hours a week, with day, evening and Saturday hours available.
If you are 16 years old or older and interested in becoming a volunteer tutor, go to www.racineliteracy.com or call 262-632-9495 for more information.
Wish list:
- Dry erase markers (not washable kind)
- Dry erase cleaner (EXPO brand preferred)
- Color pens (red, green, blue, purple)
- Paper clips (small and large)
- Post-It notes (various sizes)
- Clorox disinfecting wipes
- Paper towel
- Kleenex
- Forever postage stamps
- Amazon.com gift cards
Contact the Racine Literacy Council for more information.
Cops ’N Kids Reading Center
It is the mission of the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center to enable and empower all children to strive toward the fundamental successes in life through recognition of the importance of reading.
The CNK Reading Center is in need of:
- New and gently used children’s books
- Monetary donations
- Socks (ages 4-12)
- Backpacks, preschool through sixth grade
- Copy paper
- Two-pocket folders
- Three-prong folders
- Two-pocket/three-prong folders
- Two-pocket/three-prong plastic folders
- Spiral notebooks (wide/college rule)
- Binder dividers (package of eight)
- Crayons (Crayola) 16/24 count
- Colored markers (Classic/Crayola) 8/12 count
- Pink Pearl erasers (large)
- Sharpies (fine/medium point)
- Highlighters
- Glue sticks (large)
- Elmer’s glue (large bottles)
- Supply pouches/zippered
- Pencil cases/supply boxes
- Clorox/Lysol disinfecting wipes
- Wet wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Three-ring binders (1 inch and 1 ½ inch)
- USB Headphones (no earbuds)
- Sandwich bags (ziploc quart/gallon)
- Kleenex
- Paper towels
To arrange for a donation drop off, call Becky St. Martin at 262-939-0107. To volunteer, go to www.cops-n-kids.org and complete the Volunteer Application Form online.
LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin
The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin has been an agent for positive change since 2009 for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in Racine, Kenosha and surrounding counties. The LGBT Center is focused on supporting the LGBT community and seeks to provide a safe and empowering environment for LGBT-identified persons in the area, as well as link and integrate with other nonprofit organizations and service providers in order to help clients thrive. Many clients are homeless and some items are used to provide for their needs. The center also offers support groups for individuals, and some items are used to assist some group members. The center offers drop-in hours five days a week.
The following items are needed for some of our clients who otherwise would not have these items available
- Nonperishable food items (microwavable food, powdered milk, cereals, oatmeal, etc.)
- Journals for writing and drawing (8½-inch-by-11-inch, 5-inch-by-7-inch)
- Art supplies
- Bottled water
- Permanent black markers
- Coffee and non-dairy creamer
- Toiletries
- Winter hats and gloves (male and female)
- Forever postage stamps
For more information, email Ida Love at ida@lgbtsewisc.org or Dale Estes at dale@lgbtsewisc.org at the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave., or call 262-664-4100.
Our Harmony Club
Our Harmony Club, with the help of trained volunteers, offers activities and companionship in a group setting to seniors who need assistance or supervision. The club provides the time for the spouse, caregiving child or other family member to attend to their own needs for up to six hours.
- Snack-size bags of chips-flavor mix
- Snack-size candy bars
- Paper plates: large and small
- Napkins
- Plastic silverware
- Cold cups, 6-8 oz.
- Envelopes — large no. 10
- Envelopes — small 3.5 by 6.5 no. 6
- First class stamps
- Gift cards for Hobby Lobby
- Decaf coffee
- Crystal Light drink mix
Call Dawn Vlach at 262-880-5301 or Sue Pettit at 262-716-1998 to arrange for donations or with questions.
Royal Family KIDS — Racine Camp
Royal Family KIDS — Racine Camp is one of an international network of camps, Royal Family KIDS Inc. (www.royalfamilykids.org). In cooperation with Racine County Human Service Foster Care Program, we take children from ages 7 to 11 who have been abused, neglected and/or abandoned to a residential camp for five days each summer. Our goal is to provide positive memories to these children in a safe, fun, secure environment. We are an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that funds the camp through money we raise, as well as, gifts in kind.
Royal Family KIDS — Racine Camp is in need of the following items for our camp:
- 12-inch baby dolls for cradles that campers make
- Gift cards to Walmart
- Gift cards for Menards or Home Depot to buy wood for wood projects
- Birthday presents — new Barbie dolls, lego sets, remote control cars, baseballs, baseball gloves, games, sunglasses, action figures, craft kits.
- Bug spray, sunscreen
- Modest children’s swimming suits, sizes 6-16
- Water balloons
- Gifts of $28 which will give a camper a Playback — an MP3 player preloaded with camp songs and stories
- Birthday party decorations for our Everybody’s Birthday Party event
- Video camera
Contact Fred or Chris Oertel, directors at 262-639-0480; 262-930-3418 or email croertel@wi.rr.com, or go to www.racine.royalfamilykids.org.
Peace Learning Circles
Peace Learning Circles is a nonprofit, educational organization. Our mission is to promote a culture of peace through education to youth and communities. PLC teaches safe, nonviolent ways to deal with conflicts and differences. We focus on respect, values, teamwork, inclusion, unity, compassion and how to be a peacemaker and peace mentor in homes, schools and communities.
- Volunteers facilitators for fourth- and fifth-grade Peacemakers Workshops
- Members for our Board of Directors
- Committee members, including: fund development, finance, marketing, Circles of Peace 2015
- Compassionate community committee members and volunteers
- Gift cards to: Sam's Club/Walmart, Office Depot, OfficeMax, Michaels Arts & Crafts
- Cash donations for school and community programs
- Volunteer to update PLC website
- Volunteers to assemble Peace Pebble Bags
- Volunteers to assemble workshop and program supplies
- Large space to hold the Peacemakers Workshops from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. weekdays several times throughout the year.
Cash donations are also very much needed and appreciated. You can make a tax-deductible donation by using PayPal on our website, www.peacelearningcircles.org, or by sending your donation to Peace Learning Circles, P.O.Box 44578, Racine, WI 53404. If you have any questions regarding donations, item requests, programs or volunteer opportunities, please contact us at 262-939-1285 or email info@peacelearningcircles.org.
Meals on Wheels
Make your day by making a senior smile.
Racine County Meals on Wheels has a need for volunteer drivers.
If you have 1½ hours to spare once a week or when needed, you could help us make sure no senior goes hungry.
A smile, driver’s license, insurance and a reliable car is all that is needed. A gas stipend is offered.
To learn more, contact the Meals on Wheels office at 262-833-8766. For more information, contact Ruth Stauersbol at 262-898-1370.
HALO Inc.
Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization Inc. is a homeless shelter serving up to 120 people each day. Currently, we are in immediate need of the following items:
- Cleaning Supplies: window, bathroom/kitchen cleaner (with bleach), dish soap
- Paper Products: tissues, paper towel, brown lunch bags, Ziploc bags: sandwich, half-gallon and one-gallon
- Scrubby pads, towels, large bath towels and washcloths, kitchen towels, dishcloths and aprons
- Deodorant, plastic razors, shaving gel, shampoo, conditioner
- Scotch tape for tape dispensers, Forever stamps, Bic pens, hand sanitizer, copier paper, staplers
For our Growing Home Program:
- In great of canning jars and supplies, bulk fresh vegetables and fruit, tomato cages, five-gallon food grade buckets, sheets of felt, raffia/ribbon and baskets
- Wheelbarrows preferably metal, 4-inch plastic potting containers, shears for cutting herbs, brown lunch paper bags, spools of twine, worm castings
For our Family Program:
- Contact paper, construction paper
- Diapers in sizes 4, 5, 6
- School items or gift cards for school items and clothes
For our Housing Programs:
- Sturdy dressers, twin bed frames, gently used pots/pans/dishes/silverware, sofas, chairs, coffee tables and kitchen tables/chairs for housing programs. Because of allergies, no furniture from homes where pets live. Call AJ Jelks with delivery information — 262-633-3235, ext. 233 (for furniture & large items).
- Cleaning kits: pail, mop, broom, small vacuum, cleaners/Windex for housing programs.
- Adult’s and children’s over-the-counter cold medicine and pain reliever.
- Gift cards to local food stores for use to purchase: Basic food needs, spices and items used on a regular basis.
Items NOT ACCEPTED: Leftovers from a rummage sale; old/heavily used shoes & boots; electronics; stuffed animals or toys (take to Toys for Tots); car seats; books; shoes and clothing.
Contact Stephanie Martin at 262-633-3235, ext. 142. For current needs, go to www.haloinc.org.
Housing Resources Inc.
Housing Resources Inc. is a HUD-approved agency that provides training for first-time home buyers as well as post-purchase foreclosure-prevention counseling and assistance.
Needed:
- Powerpoint project with laptop
- Locking legal size file cabinet(s)
- Four line phone system
- Copy paper
If you would like to make a donation or for information about dropping off donations, contact MaryBeth Aldrich, program manager, at 262-636-8271 or MaryBeth_Aldrich@hri-wi.org.
Loose Ends Sewing and Stitching Group
Loose Ends Sewing and Stitching Group meets weekly (Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at the Waterford Public Library to sew for local nursing homes and organizations in need of stitched items such as wheelchair/walker totes and clothing protectors. New stitchers are always welcome.
We are a nonprofit group and survive on donations. We are in need of:
- Donated material
- Thread
- Yarn
- Batting
- Flannel
- Cotton
- Gently used flannel shirts
Drop off items at the Waterford Public Library, 101 N River St. in Waterford, or send email to cathy.a@rselec.com.
Women's Resource Center
Making A Shelter A Home:
- Lamps
- End tables
- Bedside tables
- Area rugs
- Indoor plants
- Overstuffed chairs
- Couches in good repair
- Seasonal holiday decorations
Therapeutic aids to healing:
- Rhythm items (drums, tambourines, etc)
- Self-help books and DVDs
- Meditational music on CD
- Yoga mats
- Barnes & Noble gift cards
- Hobby Lobby or Michaels gift cards
- Sheepish gift cards (Main Street holistic store)
- Art and craft supplies
- CD player
Gift cards:
Because of our work with victims who remain in the community, gift cards are always helpful to aid their transition to a single-income family. Gift cards can be purchased at: area grocery stores; area pharmacies; Home Depot or Menards; gas stations OR consider tickets for family fun outings like the movies or bowling.
Children’s items:
- Culturally diverse dolls, books and puppets
- Art supplies
- School supplies
- Board games
- Puzzle books for all ages
- Yard games and outdoor play equipment
- Remember! Our kids range in age from infant to 18 — all need fun downtime!
Household items:
- Cleaning supplies of all kinds
- Paper products
- Aluminum foil
- Cooking spices
- Plastic wrap
- Storage bags and containers
- Laundry detergent and softener
- Light bulbs
- Batteries
- Buckets, mops, brooms and dustpans
- Vacuum cleaners
- Toilet brushes
- Scrub brushes
- Dusting wands
Personal products:
- Culturally diverse hair products
- Deodorant
- Toothpaste
- Feminine products
- Towels and washcloths
- Diapers and wipes
Office items:
- Computers (3 years old or newer)
- Flatscreen monitors
- Copy/fax/scanner
- Reams of paper
- Office chairs
For more information, including a street address at which to drop off donations, Katy Stephan Cothell at katywrc@sbcglobal.net or 262-633-3233.
The Racine Symphony Orchestra
- Reams of white and bright-colored paper (8.5-by-11)
- Forever stamps
- Gift cards from Office Depot or OfficeMax
Items may be dropped off at the Racine Symphony Orchestra office at 800 Center St. Office hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 262-636-9285 for additional information.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps
- Two 15-passenger vans to transport our children to and from performances and practices.
- New horns
- Drum heads
- Bass drum sticks
- Cash donations to purchase these items
- Money to purchase new uniforms (about $10,000)
- More members to march in parades with the corps
- A new permanent home if someone would like to make a donation of a building and some property that are in decent condition.
Contact Renee Heider at buttercupwi1011@hotmail.com or 262-412-6314 to make arrangements to make any donations.
Racine Vocational Ministry Inc.
Racine Vocational Ministry Inc. assists unemployed and under-employed individuals prepare for, find and retain employment. RVM also provides employers with quality ready-to-work employees. For more information about RVM, visit: www.rvmracine.org.
Our current needs include:
- Two-pocket folders
- File folders
- Styrofoam cups
- Post-it notes
- Colored copier paper (green, blue, other colors)
- Matching set of bookshelves
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Printer/photocopier paper
- Cleaning supplies (shop broom, dust pan, industrial mop, bucket)
- Committee members for the board, including marketing, human resources, resource development and finance.
To donate items, contact Racine Vocational Ministry, 214 Seventh St., Racine, at 262-633-8660 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday for more information.
SMILES
SMILES is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization whose purpose is to improve the lives of children and adults with special needs through a partnership with horses. The horse is a powerful motivator and participants receive a host of physical and emotional benefits while riding and communicating with their four-legged friends. Virtually anybody can experience positive gains, regardless of age, disability, or current situation, as they are empowered by this large but gentle animal.
Volunteers, 13 years and older, are needed for so many aspects of the program:
- Grooming and tacking the horses before classes begin
- Leading and/or side walking with the horse and student
- Cleaning stalls and barn area
- Feeding and unloading hay
No experience is necessary and training is provided.
Not sure about helping in the barn? How about:
- Fundraising — special events
- Advertising — marketing
- Photography
- Office help
- Cleaning
- Yard work
For more information, call Katie, the volunteer coordinator, at 262-882-3470 or email her at volunteer@smiles.Nu.
Below is SMILES' wish list:
Horse/barn supplies:
- Soft lead rope
- Wintec wide tree 14
- Stable forks and barn brooms
- Box stall fans
- Shavings and hay
- English and Western reins
- Brushes and clippers
- Small youth saddles
- Dressage girths
- Draft-size fly masks
- Joint mobility supplement
- Small skid steer
- Limestone
- Saddle soap
- Barn floor sealant
- Pyranha fly spray
- Bleacher ground preparation
Office supplies:
- Copy paper and envelopes
- Metal halide bulbs
- Avery 5160 labels
- Forever stamps
- Printing services
- Colored hanging folders
- Flat-screen monitors
- Newer laptop computer
Fundraising supplies and misc.:
- Paper plates
- Plastic utensils
- Paper bowls
- Paper towels and Kleenex
- Paper cups and coffee stirrers
- Anti-bacterial hand soap
- Large trash bags
- Febreze
- Clorox disinfecting wipes
- Gift cards
Donations are appreciated for the following:
- General operating
- Scholarships for those in financial need
- Facility improvements
- Sponsor a horse
- Equipment needs
- Endowment fund to secure the future of smiles
Engrave a brick in our patio with your message:
- Memorialize loved ones
- Honor a veteran
- Acknowledge special dates and happenings
- Permanently display your business or company name
For questions, visit the SMILES website at www.smilestherapeuticriding.org or call SMILES at 262-882-3470.
Donations can be dropped off at N2666 County Road K, Darien.
Friends of the Library
Friends of the Library needs donations of the following:
- Books, fiction and nonfiction for children and adults
- Videotapes
- CDs
- DVDs
- Magazines
We do not accept encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest condensed books.
Proceeds from the sale of the donated books fund library programs not covered by the annual budget. Books may be dropped off at the front desk of the library.
Contact the library with any questions or call Hazel Dickfoss at 262-886-9133.
Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus
- Baby wipes
- Dish soap
- Hand sanitizer
- Laundry detergent
- Dog toys
- Dog treats
- Cat treats
Donations may be dropped off at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine, Monday through Friday noon to 8 p.m. or Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you have any questions regarding items, programs or volunteer opportunities (we are currently looking for foster volunteers!), please contact us at 262-554-6699 or racine@wihumane.org, or check out www.wihumane.org/racine.aspx.
Senior Companion Program Inc.
A ministry of the Racine Dominicans, the Senior Companion Program is a nonprofit organization whose mission seeks to enhance the quality of life for older adults through socialization, friendship and sharing of information. Volunteers have provided companionship with compassion to the Racine community and surrounding Wisconsin communities since 1978. Volunteers visit lonely or isolated older adults in their homes, in nursing homes or in supportive living facilities.
- Grocery gift cards
- Pharmacy gift cards
- Kleenex
- Personal care products
- Forever stamps
- Cash donations
- Large-print word search books
- Large-print books
- Large-print crossword puzzle books
Donations may be dropped off at Senior Companion Program Inc., 5111 Wright Ave., Racine, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please call 262-898-1941 for more information.
River Bend Nature Center
- Volunteers
- Grants for kid programs
- Sponsors for school field trips
- Copy paper
- Postage stamps
- Laminator
- Sponge mops
- Floor mops
- Hot pads, dish towels
- Cloth napkins
- Pots, pans and serving trays
- Forks, knives, spoons
- Clear Rubbermaid totes with lids
- Paper towels
- Hand loppers
- Tractor
- Canoes & paddles
- Cross-country ski equipment
- Fishing nets
Donations may be dropped off at the River Bend Nature Center located at 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you have any questions regarding items, programs or volunteer opportunities please feel free to call us at 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendnaturecenterracine.org.
Habitat for Humanity ReStore
ReStore takes donations of the items listed below from contractors, lumber yards and individuals and sells those items to the general public, with proceeds going directly to the local Habitat for Humanity housing fund.
Donations wanted:
- Working major appliances
- Cabinets and vanities
- Good condition furniture
- Tools
- Solid doors
- Framed thermo windows
- Lighting
- Most home-building materials
For donation information, please call or visit Habitat ReStore at 2302 DeKoven Ave., Racine, during store hours, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 262-898-2929 for more information.
Racine Zoo
- Gift cards to Hobby Lobby
- Gift cards to JoAnn Fabrics
- Gift cards to Michaels
- Metal cart with wheels
- Laminating machine
- Laminating sheets
- Fireproof file cabinet
- Dry-erase board
- Dry-erase markers
- Cork board
- Office chairs
- Scissors
- Staplers
- Long, durable raincoats
- Full-length lockers
- Stainless steel, industrial wire shelving with or without casters
- Barn and house box fans
- Large and small portable animal scales
- Multi-tools (Leathermen, etc.)
- Paper shredder
- Small humidifiers
- Step stools
- Industrial power washer
- Medium and large heavy-duty garbage cans with lids
- Hudson hand-held sprayers and hose sprayers
- Office garbage cans
- Fork attachment for Uni-loader
- John Deere Gator with automatic bed, tilt bed or similar cart with cab top
- Street sweeper brushes
- Farm and ranch hoses
- Heavy-duty contractor hoses without lead
- Fire hose nozzle to fit contract hoses
- Fire hose nozzle to fit ¾-inch hose
- Push brooms
- Security camera
- Freezer
- Vacuum cleaner
Items may be dropped off the Zoo office, 200 Goold St. Call 262-636-9189 for more information.
HOPES Center
- Toilet paper, facial tissue, paper towel
- Copy paper
- No. 10 envelopes
- Post-It notes
- File folders
- Stamps
- Pens/pencils
- Paper clips
- Liquid hand soap
- Coffee, tea, hot chocolate
- Packets of creamer, sugar, artificial sweeteners
- Coffee stirrers
- Newspaper subscription for reception area
- $5 gift cards for Pick 'n Save, Walgreens McDonald’s and Subway
HOPES Center is a Racine Dominican ministry providing counseling, case management and healing arts to the homeless of Racine. Volunteers are always needed and welcome. Donations can be dropped off at 521 Sixth Street in Racine. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Sr. Rita via email at rlui@hopescenter.org or by calling 262-898-2940 For more information, visit www.hopescenter.org.
The Arc of Racine
The Arc of Racine is an organization that provides advocacy, support and education to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. All donations are greatly appreciated.
- Volunteers to help with fundraising events
- Gift cards to use as door prizes
- Cash donations
- Used cars, boats for our Car Donation Program (cars will be towed from your location if needed)
To donate, please call our office at 262-634-6303 or email us at info@thearcofracine.org.
Transitional Living Center
The mission of the Transitional Living Center is to provide temporary and timely assistance to those people in need of shelter and living essentials who are willing to accept personal responsibility and the empowerment that goes along with it.
TLC "helps the homeless help themselves." TLC can always use:
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- New or gently used bath towels, washcloths, and sheets
- Laundry detergent, fabric softener sheets
- New pillows
- Gas cards
- Toothbrushes, soap, toothpaste
- Hair brushes
- Slippers all sizes adults and children
- Diapers and wipes
- Layette items
- Monetary donations
- $125 will provide housing for 15-20 persons per night
- Volunteers to drive guests to appointments etc.
- Computer paper
- High-quality paper for résumés and letters
Donations may be dropped off at or sent to Transitional Living Center, 482 S. Pine St., Burlington, WI 53105. For more information, email tlcburlington@sbcglobal.net or call 262-767-1478.
Shepherds Ministries
Shepherds Ministries has been serving people with intellectual disabilities since 1964. Shepherds offers residential and vocational opportunities and Shepherds College provides post-secondary opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities.
Any donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Shepherds’ Findley Center, which is located on Highway 11 across the street from Dairy Queen in Union Grove.
For a tour of our campus, or volunteer opportunities, contact Amy DeBurgh at adeburgh@shepherdsministries.org or 262-878-5620, ext. 2304.
Wish list items:
- Outdoor grill
- Electric can openers
- Dustpans that can be used while standing
- Wii games — rated E
- Waffle-makers
- Kitchen Aid mixers
- Silverware
- Four matching bar stools
- Bath towels
- Wash/face cloths
- Cleaning rags
- Picnic tables — sturdy, outdoor type, new
- Bulk wood chips — clean
- Bulk landscape stone — 1-inch, clean
- Gift cards — Menards, Farm & Fleet, fast food restaurants, department stores, and $5 gift cards for Dairy Queen or McDonald's.
Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots
- Repairable toys for children 12 and younger (these are much-needed)
- Games, power cords, adaptors for new and old games systems such as Xbox, Sega, Playstation, Nintendo and Game Boy
- Bikes up to 26 inches
- Cars and trucks for boys ages 3-8
- Games for children up to age 12
- Hats and scarves (handmade or store-bought)
- Batteries (AA and 9-volt)
- Yarn (four-ply)
- Cleaning supplies
- Books for children 12 and younger
- Dolls, any size and Barbies; clothes and accessories for both
- Lace trim for doll clothes
- Puzzles (up to 750 pieces)
- Ribbon (small-size widths)
- Elastic (narrow widths)
- Velcro (narrow widths)
- Hair items for girls younger than 12
- Costume jewelry
- Old purses (small and medium sizes)
- Vanity items (travel size)
Contact Toys for Tots 262-633-1379 on Wednesdays between 8 to 11:30 a.m. for more information. Toys for Tots is located at 800 Center St. Toys and supplies also can be dropped off at any fire station east of the interstate, Kortendick's Hardware and Wells Fargo Bank on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Racine Theatre Guild
- Gift cards in any amounts to: Best Buy, grocery stores, Home Depot, Office Depot or OfficeMax, Menards, Sam's Club
- Volunteers are always needed and welcomed.
Call Joycelyn Fish at 262-633-1250, ext. 105, or via email at joycelyn@racinetheatre.org or stop by 2519 Northwestern Ave. from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays. For further information on RTG, visit www.racinetheatre.org.
RADD
The following is a wish list of items for RADD (Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled), a nonprofit agency which provides individuals with developmental disabilities the opportunity to develop physical, social, emotional, vocational and leisure skills that can be applied across home, school, work and community settings.
We are dedicated to promoting health and wellness among our clientele and are a long standing Partner Provider of United Way of Racine County.
- Queen-size plastic mattress protector covers
- Craft supplies for youth and adults
- Water balloons
- Sports equipment
- Large coolers with wheels
- Forever stamps
- 9-by-13 cake pans
- Nonstick baking sheets
Contact us at 262-633-0291 to make arrangements for delivery of wish list items, or to learn more about ways in which you can support RADD programs and participants. Visit our website at www.radd-cpa.org to see all that RADD has to offer. RADD is also found on Facebook. RADD is located at 3131 Taylor Ave., Building No. 4, Racine, WI 53405.
Racine Public Library
The mission of the Racine Public Library is to enhance our community’s quality of life by providing information, ideas and creative works.
- Adult scissors
- Legos
- Lego table
- Duct tape (any color)
- Water colors
- Water color paper
- Sewing kits
- Yarn (any color)
- Knitting needles
- Acrylic paint
- Canvas panels (8-by-10)
- Acrylic paint brush sets
- Paint Trays
- Hammers
- Nails
- Plywood
- Raspberry pi computer
- Duplo Legos
- Kitchen play set
- Toy toolbox
- Toy workbench
- Thomas trains
- Thomas train table
- 3-D printer
The Racine Public Library is located at 75 Seventh St., Racine, WI 53403. For more information, contact Darcy Mohr at 262-636-9247 or darcy.mohr@racinelibrary.info.
Small World Montessori School
- Child-sized wheelbarrows
- Child-sized gardening tools
- Trays
- Quality wooden toys
- Child-sized wooden furniture
- Interesting cultural or historical items
Donations may be dropped off at the school or mailed to the school at 1008 High St., Racine, WI 53402. Call the school at 262-632-6797 to make other arrangements or for more information.
Alpha Center
An unplanned pregnancy can raise many unanswered questions. We can help by providing information to enable our clients to make an informed decision about their pregnancies.
Our purpose is to serve women by offering emotional and practical support. When needed, we provide referrals to the community for medical help, financial assistance, professional counseling and support systems. All our services are free and confidential.
- Postage stamps (Forever)
- Monetary donations
- Receiving blankets
- Baby onesies (size 0-3 months)
- Baby sweaters, caps, booties
- Handmade baby items
- Infant gowns
To make a donation or have questions about our organization, contact Joyce Nelsen at 262-639-7134 or via email at info@alphacenterracine.com.
SAFE Haven
SAFE Haven of Racine’s mission is to improve the quality of life for youth and families by providing safe living environments, crisis support and community intervention, and services that focus on basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter. The goal is to help youth achieve results beyond these boundaries in education, self-esteem, employment, problem-solving and life skills.
- Volunteers
- Garbage bags
- Disposable gloves
- Laundry and dish soap
- Forks, spoons and knives
- Toilet, tissue and paper towel
- Kitchen and bathroom cleaner
- Copy and construction paper
- Washable markers, tempera paint, watercolors and brushes
Donations may be dropped off or mailed to SAFE Haven of Racine, 1030 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53403. For more information, call 262-637-9559, email info@safehavenofracine.org or visit www.safehavenofracine.org.
Racine Arts Council — LINK
Since 1997 the Racine Arts Council has been offering the Lonely Instruments Need Kids program (LINK) to support the young people of our community and school music programs throughout Racine County by providing musical instruments to elementary and middle school children who are financially unable to purchase or rent an instrument of their own.
We seek donations of slightly used musical instruments in good playing condition.
Cash donations are also needed for instrument repairs. Flutes, violins, saxophones, violas, clarinets and baritones are especially needed.
To donate, call The Racine Arts Council office at 262-635-0261 or email us at info@racineartscouncil.org.
Racine County Food Bank
Choose from the "Food Drive Five":
- Protein foods — nuts, canned seafood and poultry
- Fruit — packed in juice, dried and sauced
- Soups — with protein and vegetables
- Whole grain — pasta and cereal
- Vegetables — Colorful, canned
Also, please remember:
- Choose lower-sodium options
- Check expiration dates
Also needed:
- Gift cards for gasoline
- Donations can be dropped off at 2000 DeKoven Ave., Unit 2, Racine from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment. It is best to call ahead at 262-632-2307. In addition, the Food Bank also maintains a collection barrels at all of the Pick ‘n Save and Piggly Wiggly locations east of Interstate 94.
Care Net Family Resource Center
Cleaning supplies:
- Tall kitchen trash bags
- Large black trash bags
Office supplies:
- White copier paper
- Colored copier paper
- Stamps
- Plain business envelopes
- Address labels
- Paper clips (large and small)
Client Services needs:
- Diapers (sizes 3,4,5,6)
- Baby wipes
- Suction bulbs
- Thermometers
- Pacifiers
- Sippee cups
- Nail clippers
- Baby bottles
- Teething rings
- Caps and nipples
- Bottle brushes
- Baby spoons
- Nursing pads
- Receiving blankets
- Formula
- Baby clothing
- Socks
- Bibs
- Diaper rash cream/ointment
- Teething medicine
- Baby bath wash
- Baby shampoo
- Towels
- Wash cloths
- Crib sheets
- New cribs without drop side
- Strollers, bouncy seats,
- Lap pads
- Bassinets
- Pack ‘N Play
- Swings
Technology:
- Three portable professional display boards
If you’d like to make a donation, please call the Care Net Family Resource Center first, at 262-658-2555, to make arrangements. You may also contact Care Net via email at: office@carenetfamily.org.
DeKoven Center
Gift cards to:
- Menards
- Sam's Club
- Office supply store
- Grocery stores
Also: Forever stamps, riding snowblower, skid steer, passenger van, golf cart.
Items can be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Contact Donna Jorgenson, campus administrator, at 262-633-6401 or djorgenson@dekovencenter.org for more information.
Racine County Opportunity Center
Racine County Opportunity Center, 4214 Sheridan Road, is a nonprofit organization that includes the Community Placement Program and the Nestling Place Day Care under one roof.
The Community Placement Program is staffed by trained personnel who specialize in job development and training disabled persons in community based sites. The Community Placement Program was established in 1980.
The Nestling Place provides amply qualified staffs who direct a developmentally appropriate curriculum. The Nestling Place was established in 1990 to provide a much needed additional source of high-quality early childhood education/daycare within the community
- James Stanfield Job Training Library (set of instructional DVDs)
- Spray bottles
- Mops
- Brooms
- Cleaning products
- Vacuums
- Cleaning product caddies
- High dusters
- Coffee table books
- Toilet brushes
- New computers
- New printers
- Black slip-resistant shoe covers (various sizes)
- Unisex black work pants (various sizes)
- Grabbers (used to pick up trash)
- Employers who are interested in working with the agency to provide employment opportunities for adults with disabilities
To make a donation, contact Jamie Dieter-Pias, assistant supervisor to Job Development, at 262-554-8662.
The Nestling Place Day Care:
- Large blankets
- Baby blankets
- Batteries AA or AAA
- Board books
- Shaving cream
- New sand
- Hot Wheels
- Toys for children ages 6 and older
- Wipes
To make a donation, contact Michelle Beeglem director, at 262-515-1531. Please call before visiting.
Thread by Thread
Thread by Thread is a clothing ministry located at Bethania Lutheran Church that serves residents of Racine who are in need of good clean clothing for their families. We are open the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. and 6–7:30 p.m. The clothing is free of charge and we ask only that you take what you need and need what you take. Bethania Lutheran Church is located at 4120 Wright Ave. We are asking for assistance with the following items:
- Desperately in need of clean, gently used children’s clothing, newborn through size 16/18
- Men’s clothing and shoes
- Blankets, towels, sheet sets
- Children’s coats and boots
- Adult coats and boots
- Brown paper grocery bags
- Copy paper
Donations may be dropped off at Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave. on Wednesdays when we are open or anytime in the donation box located in the parking lot in back of the church.
For additional information call 262-632-7267.
Racine Raiders Football Club
- Gift cards in any amount to: Home Depot, Menards or Walmart.
- Gas-powered or electric motorized vehicle or golf cart.
- Old Racine football photographs, equipment or game films from any year between 1890s-1950s.
- Building to house our new Football Museum located close to Horlick Athletic Field or Downtown Racine.
- An office construction trailer in any shape to be used at Horlick Field.
- Any old Racine Raider or Gladiator memorabilia to be used at our museum.
The Racine Raiders Football Club is a nonprofit/tax-exempt club made up of all volunteers. We are always looking for good people who want to join our group of volunteers. Email supportraiders@gmail.com or call 262-880-3334 and leave a message for more information or to arrange a drop-off of a donation. Gift cards may be mailed to Racine Raiders Football Club, 3806 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI 53402.
St. Vincent De Paul Society
Help us to help others.
We continue to need donations of household goods, clothing and furniture
Donated items may be dropped off at 926 LaSalle St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only (until further notice).
If you'd like to donate furniture, call St. Vincent de Paul at 262-633-6467 to arrange for pickup.
Seno K/RLT Conservancy
Seno K/RLT Conservancy is dedicated to natural resource education and preservation. Below is our wish list:
- New members
- Habitat Healers Group
- Phenology Group
- The time and talents of people for all manner of cool things
- Binoculars — new or gently used
- Hip waders for kids and adults
- Art supplies
- Gift cards for hardware stores, grocery stores, Michaels, JoAnn Fabrics, OfficeMax, Best Buy
- GPS units — new or gently used
- Indoor/outdoor rugs, 4-by-6 feet
- Canoes/kayaks
- Telescopes — new or gently used
- Leopold benches
- Funds are always greatly appreciated
Seno K/RLT Conservancy is located at 3606 Dyer Lake Road (Highway P), Burlington, WI 53105. Call us at 262-539-3222 or email nan@senokrlt.org to arrange for donation drop-off at Seno. Visit our Facebook page at Seno K/RLT Conservancy and our website at senokrlt.org. Better yet — come out for a walk on our trails. We are open dawn to dusk all year long.
Racine Urban Garden Network
The Racine Urban Garden Network (RUGN) is a volunteer-run organization focused on increasing access to healthy food and building community stewardship in the city of Racine. RUGN accomplishes these goals by creating community gardens on previously barren city lots. RUGN provides participants with garden plots, tools, soil and water, educational opportunities, and events for social networking and interaction for a donation of $20. If you would like to join RUGN in achieving this mission, we are requesting the following:
- Gift cards for DP Wigley, Milaeger's, Home Depot or any other gardening/hardware store
- Wheelbarrows
- 300-gallon or larger portable water tanks
- Outdoor furniture, i.e., tables, chairs, picnic tables, etc.
- Gardening books or other education materials
- Vegetable seeds
- Perennial plants
- Volunteers (needed most of all!)
To make a donation or if you would like to volunteer, contact Sasha Broadstone at 262-676-2209 or email rugn.org@gmail.com. Thank you in advance.
Salvation Army
Items for distribution through the Social Service Program:
- Regular baby formula (not soy) — desperately needed
- Disposable diapers (all sizes) — desperately needed
- Baby wipes
- Personal hygiene items
- Toothpaste
- Tampons
- Pads
- Deodorant
- Soap
- Shampoo
- Toilet paper
These items can be brought to the Salvation Army office, 1901 Washington Ave., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Autism Solution Pieces
Our mission and goal is to empower parents and individuals affected by Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). Autism Solution Pieces is a volunteer-based organization whose purpose is to raise hope and awareness by providing support and peer group meetings, educational conferences, fundraising events, and community outings for Autistic individuals.
We are committed to providing current information on ASD causes, prevention, and treatments so parents and individuals can use these resources to build knowledge best suited for their families.
Our wish list includes:
- Volunteers
- Help planning local events
- Event helpers
- Brochure and flier designers
- Printing services
- Items A.S.P. could use for events
- Printer paper (white and colored)
- Envelopes
- Forever stamps
- Large clear storage bins
- Gift cards for fundraiser events
- Gas cards
- Gift baskets for raffles
- Items for gift baskets
- Craft items
- Items for special needs families (new or used)
- Therapy balls
- Weighted blankets or smaller weighted lap pads
- Sensory toys
- Swings
- Body socks
- Weights
- Bean bags
- Spin boards
- Scooter boards
- iPad
- iPod Touch
- Tablets
- Computers/games
- Board games/toys
To make a donation please contact Cindy Schultz 262-639-3041 or email cindy4asp@gmail.com.
For more information, visit A.S.P. website: www.autismsolutionpieces.com.
Racine Youth Sports
Racine Youth Sports is a nonprofit organization, with our money coming from player registration. We are also a partner provider of the United Way Racine County.
RYS manages and operates Haban Sports Complex in Sturtevant. We service more than 3,000 youth in baseball, football, volleyball and Judo. Our mission is to provide quality, structured youth sports programs that will teach sports fundamentals, good sportsmanship, character, discipline, competitiveness and teamwork in a positive, caring, safe environment.
RYS believes that sports unite diverse backgrounds, such as: social, racial, gender and economics. In RYS, every child has the opportunity to participate regardless of their athletic or financial ability.
Wish list:
- Topsoil
- Fertilizer
- Field spray paint
- Golf cart
- Tractor lawnmower
- Gas leaf blower
- Wood chips
- Hand soap for dispensers
- Crushed stone
- Irrigation system
- Football scoreboard
- Bathroom cleaning supplies
To make a donation, contact Tyler Neuhaus at 262-886-0797 or racineyouthsports.ed@gmail.com.
Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan
Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) Program:
- A portable puppet stage
- Volunteer puppeteers for the Kindergarten SCANMAN Puppet Show.
Contact Karen Fetherston at 262-619-1633 if you can donate items, would like to volunteer or, have any questions about the program.
Sexual Assault Services:
- Volunteer advocates to answer our 24-hour crisis line and respond to hospitals in Burlington and Racine
- Gift cards from Target, Office Depot or other discount stores
- Fun-size/individually wrapped candy
- New T-shirts, sweatpants, socks of all sizes (adult and children)
- General arts and craft supplies
- Forever stamps
- Facial tissue
Contact Michelle Englund at menglund@lsswis.org or 262-619-1634, ext. 18, if you would like to volunteer, donate items to SAS, or have questions about the program. Any donated items for SCAN or SAS can be dropped off at our office at 2000 Domanik Drive, fourth floor, Racine, WI 53404.
Racine Friendship Clubhouse
We are a nonprofit organization that integrates adults with mental illness into the economic and social community. A Clubhouse is a community intentionally organized to support individuals living with the effects of mental illness. Through participation in a Clubhouse, people are given the opportunities to rejoin the world of friendships, family, important work, employment, education and to access the services and supports they may individually need.
- Volunteers: We would welcome volunteers to work with members sharing skills such as a favorite hobby, computer skills or gardening tips.
- Items we could use: "Forever" postage stamps, liquid hand soap, coffee, coffee creamer, small paper plates, disposable gloves, Post-It notes, copier paper, small Bingo prizes.
We are located at 2000 17th St. in Racine. For more information, call 262-636-9393 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and ask for Lynelle or Chris.
Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network
The Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network fosters the Root-Pike and adjacent watersheds to protect and enhance the integrity of water, air and land resources. Our mission is to protect, restore, and sustain the ecosystem in the watersheds through the funding and facilitation of a regional network of locally initiated projects.
Wish list:
- HP toner cartridges: 304A in all 4 colors for HP Color LaserJet CP 2025
- Reams of copy paper or neutral cardstock
- Pencil sharpener
- Small, resealable sandwich-size plastic bags
- Binder dividers with tabs
- Office Depot gift cards
- Jimmy John’s gift cards (to provide light suppers for public meetings)
- Pick ‘n Save/Piggly Wiggly gift cards (for purchase of beverages or snacks for events)
- Ground coffee
- Small paper plates
- Pens
- DVD-R discs
- CD-R discs
- CD jewel cases
- Printable CD labels
- Cash donations
- Postage stamps
- AA batteries
- Adhesive Velcro
Donations may be dropped off at our office at 800 Center St., Room 118 Racine, WI 53403. Before donating, please call or email Allison Thielen at 262-898-2055 or info@rootpikewin.org.
Namaste Equine Rescue
Namaste Equine Rescue is a nonprofit equine (horse and donkey) rescue located in Yorkville. The mission of the Namaste Equine Rescue is to procure equines seized by law enforcement, primarily serving the state of Wisconsin, to rehabilitate them mentally and physically and re-home them in a safe, forever environment.
Wish list:
- Gift cards for Farm & Fleet (to be used for feed and barn items when needed)
- Hay
- Monetary donations for equipment, repairs
- Monetary donations for vet and farrier care
- Corporate Sponsors
- Foster homes
- Volunteers for fundraising and grand writing
- Fence posts
- Fence or round pen panels
- Gates
- Wood for repairs of fencing and shelters
- Run in shelters
- Limestone
- Tractor
- Skid loader
For more information, call 262-492-0767, email namasteequinerescue@gmail.com or go to www.namasteequinerescue.org.
