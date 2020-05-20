Wisconsin state park stickers available online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources now offers annual state park passes for sale online for the first time in agency history. This service is part of the DNR’s overall effort to accommodate the high demand for state park stickers and to encourage Wisconsinites to visit the state’s array of public land.

YourPassNow is a digital marketplace that allows Wisconsin state park visitors to conveniently purchase their annual state park passes online.

Stickers available for purchase online include:

Annual Wisconsin resident, $28

Wisconsin resident senior (65 and older), $13

Non-resident, $38

Developed in cooperation with the National Park Service, YourPassNow provides an alternative to the traditional in-person purchase or order by phone.

“We are excited to offer a new and convenient way to purchase an annual state park sticker," said DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole. "Wisconsin boasts some of the most beautiful outdoor spaces anywhere, including state parks, natural areas, trails, forests and more."