Wisconsin State Ice Carving Competition will be begin in Burlington on Saturday, Dec. 12

BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin State Ice Carving Competition, which is free to attend, will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St.

More than a dozen ice blocks will be placed throughout the park for an artist to sculpt into a masterpiece. Each sculpture will be carved from a 300-pound block of ice that has been frozen in a special process to ensure that the blocks are crystal clear.

The blocks are 10 inches thick, 20 inches wide and stand 40 inches tall on a wooden stand. The live sculpture carving, a favorite viewing attraction, showcases ice carvers using hand tools as they transform the massive blocks of ice into an array of giant masterpieces.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carvings will be completed by 4 p.m. and will remain on view for a few days.

In an effort to keep visitors safe, safety guidelines will be implemented including having the ice carving competition a one-way route around the park, sanitation stations and CDC guideline signage throughout the park.

Along with watching the carving competition, visitors can spend the day exploring Downtown Burlington and visiting Santa Claus in the chalet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0