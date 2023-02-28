The Wisconsin master naturalist program, a statewide effort to promote awareness, understanding and stewardship of the state’s natural resources, is a network of informed citizens dedicated to conservation education and service within Wisconsin communities.

The Bong Naturalist Association is offering a volunteer training course at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road. Classes will be held each Monday and Tuesday plus one Thursday beginning July 10 and ending July 27. The $275 course involves 40 hours of training in natural history, interpretation and conservation stewardship. Once trained, a Wisconsin master naturalist provides volunteer service in one of three areas: Education/interpretation, stewardship or citizen science. To maintain certification, volunteers must complete 40 hours of service each year, in addition to eight hours of additional training.