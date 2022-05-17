Wisconsin master naturalist training opportunity available

BRIGHTON — Fascinated with nature? Enjoy sharing knowledge and skills with others? The Wisconsin Master Naturalist Program, a statewide effort to promote awareness, understanding and stewardship of the state’s natural resources, is a network of informed citizens dedicated to conservation education and service within Wisconsin communities.

The program is hosting a volunteer-training course Aug. 1-29 at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road. The $275 course involves 40 hours of training in natural history, interpretation and conservation stewardship. Once trained, a Wisconsin master naturalist provides volunteer service in one of three areas — education/interpretation, stewardship or citizen science. To maintain certification, volunteers must complete 40 hours of service each year, in addition to eight hours of additional training.

For more information about the Master Naturalist program, visit wimasternaturalist.org.

Registration for the Bong location closes July 15 or as soon as filled. To register, go to wimasternaturalist.org/event/upcoming-volunteer-courses. Those unable to register online can send email to info@wimasternaturalist.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0