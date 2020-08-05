You have permission to edit this article.
Wisconsin Humane Society Racine County campus open for animal adoptions
Wisconsin Humane Society

Wisconsin Humane Society Racine County campus open for animal adoptions

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine County campus is now open for pet adoptions by appointment. The new facility is located at 8900 16th St. (corner of 16th and 90th streets).

Anyone interested in adopting must make an appointment by calling 262-554-6699. Walk-ins are not allowed. Before calling to make an appointment, check the website at wihumane.org/adopt to confirm there are animals at the designated campus. Adoption hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Those who will be bringing an animal to WHS should also call in advance to make an appointment so that WHS is prepared for the animal’s arrival.

Humane Society officials said that all visitors must be wearing a mask or face covering before entering the facility and should maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other people once inside.

