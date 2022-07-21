 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Wisconsin Humane Society offers vaccine clinics

  • 0
CAT

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 8900 16th St., will hold a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 4 and 18.

Appointments are required. If a person is bringing more than one animal, they will need to request an appointment time for each animal.

To best prepare for the clinic these tips should be followed:

  • Dogs should be on a leash and cats in a carrier.
  • Bring the animal's prior vaccine history if they have any. A signed rabies certificate is the only acceptable form of proof for prior rabies vaccines.
  • Animals must be healthy, not pregnant, and able to be safely handled.
  • The animal's guardian must be present to give vaccination consent.

Costs are: Distemper, $15; rabies, $15; bordetella, $20; microchip, $25.

People are also reading…

To make an appointment, go to wihumane.org. For more information, call 262-554-6699.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask FoodWIse: Saving money on food

Ask FoodWIse: Saving money on food

FoodWIse is a community nutrition education program within the Institute of Health and Well-Being at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Divis…

Ask Mr. Dad: Ways to increase your fertility

Ask Mr. Dad: Ways to increase your fertility

Dear Mr. Dad: My wife and I are having trouble conceiving. After putting us through months of testing, the fertility doctor we're seeing says that the problem is on my end. I'm devastated. I just assumed that women were the ones who had fertility problems, and I feel like a complete failure, as if I'm not a man anymore. What can I do? Are there vitamins or supplements I can take or behaviors I can do (or stop doing)?

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why some people talk in their sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News