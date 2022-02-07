 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin Humane Society offers vaccine clinics

  • 0

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 8900 16th St., will hold a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 17 and March 3, 17 and 31.

Appointments are required. If a person is bringing more than one animal, they will need to request an appointment time for each animal.

To best prepare for the clinic these tips should be followed:

  • Wear a mask or face covering.
  • Dogs should be on a leash and cats in a carrier.
  • Bring the animal's prior vaccine history if they have any. A signed rabies certificate is the only acceptable form of proof for prior rabies vaccines.
  • Animals must be healthy, not pregnant, and able to be safely handled.
  • The animal's guardian must be present to give vaccination consent.

Costs are: Distemper, $15; rabies, $15; bordetella, $20; microchip, $25.

To make an appointment, go to wihumane.org. For more information, call 262-554-6699.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

St. Patrick's Day Parade applications now available

St. Patrick's Day Parade applications now available

The announcement comes after two straight years of no St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It was canceled just two days before it was to take place in 2020, one of the first major events to be called off as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the U.S.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to take screenshots on any device

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News