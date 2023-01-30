 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin Humane Society offers vaccine clinic

  • 0
Dog
Dreamstime

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 8900 16th St., will hold a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 16.

Appointments are required. If a person is bringing more than one animal, they will need to request an appointment time for each animal.

To best prepare for the clinic these tips should be followed:

  • Dogs should be on a leash and cats in a carrier.
  • Bring the animal's prior vaccine history if they have any. A signed rabies certificate is the only acceptable form of proof for prior rabies vaccines.
  • Animals must be healthy, not pregnant, and able to be safely handled.
  • The animal's guardian must be present to give vaccination consent.

Costs are: Distemper, $15; rabies, $15; bordetella, $20; microchip, $25.

People are also reading…

To make an appointment, go to wihumane.org. For more information, call 262-554-6699.

+1 
Cat photo COLOR
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nominations open for WAMI Awards

Nominations open for WAMI Awards

MILWAUKEE — Nominations are now open for the 2023 Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Awards as part of our commitment to honor and recognize…

CONSERVANCY AWARD

CONSERVANCY AWARD

The Caledonia Conservancy was one of 20 organizations serving children that were randomly selected to receive $25,000, as part of the Dec. 15 …

Watch Now: Related Video

Are your cats fighting or playing? How to tell the difference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News