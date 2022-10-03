 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin Humane Society offers vaccine clinic

  • 0

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 8900 16th St., will hold a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

Appointments are required. If a person is bringing more than one animal, they will need to request an appointment time for each animal.

To best prepare for the clinic these tips should be followed:

  • Dogs should be on a leash and cats in a carrier.
  • Bring the animal's prior vaccine history if they have any. A signed rabies certificate is the only acceptable form of proof for prior rabies vaccines.
  • Animals must be healthy, not pregnant, and able to be safely handled.
  • The animal's guardian must be present to give vaccination consent.

Costs are: Distemper, $15; rabies, $15; bordetella, $20; microchip, $25.

People are also reading…

To make an appointment, go to wihumane.org. For more information, call 262-554-6699.

Cat photo COLOR
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Veterans invited to resource event

Veterans invited to resource event

RACINE — Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and the Racine County Veterans Service Office will host its annual Racine County Veterans Stand Down e…

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Weight lifting brings amazing benefits at any age

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News