Rakuten OverDrive announced that Wisconsin’s Digital Library reached a record-breaking 5 million digital book checkouts in 2018.
The library is provided by the Wisconsin Public Library Consortium, a partnership of all 16 of the state’s library systems. This accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library digital lending of ebooks and audiobooks. Wisconsin’s Digital Library ranked first in circulation among all U.S. OverDrive-based collections and second worldwide.
The 450 Wisconsin public library members have been providing readers access to ebooks and audiobooks for several years. Reader interest and usage has grown every year.
The highest-circulating title Wisconsin’s Digital Library readers borrowed through OverDrive in 2018 was "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes mystery, historical fiction and children/young adult.
The top five ebook titles borrowed through the Wisconsin’s Digital Library collection in 2018:
1. "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult
2. "The Whistler" by John Grisham
3. "Big Little Lies" by Liane Moriarty
4. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks
5. "Truly Madly Guilty" by Liane Moriarty
The top five audiobook titles borrowed through the Wisconsin’s Digital Library collection in 2018:
1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil DeGrasse Tyson
2. "A Murder in Time" by Julie McElwain
3. "Leaving Time" by Jodi Picoult
4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn
5. "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins
Readers in Wisconsin just need a valid library card to access digital books from the Wisconsin Public Library Consortium’s digital collection powered by OverDrive. Readers can use any major device, including Apple, Android, Chromebook and Kindle (U.S. only). Go to https://wplc.overdrive.com or download the Libby app to get started and borrow ebooks and audiobooks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.