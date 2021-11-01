Wisconsin 4-H Foundation kicks off art contest

MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has kicked off a contest that challenges Wisconsin 4-H members to explore their creativity.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Celebrates the Arts Art Contest has cash prizes totaling nearly $1,000. The contest will be held virtually, with photos of all entries submitted electronically. Entries are being accepted through Dec. 31. The contest is broken into eight categories:

Drawing using any medium

Painting (acrylic, watercolor or oil)

Pottery, Ceramics or Clay

Photography

Paper

Fabric, Yarn or Fiber

Wood

Any Other Media (digital, metal craft, jewelry, leather work, wax, eggshells, taxidermy, etc.)

A winner will be chosen in each category with a Best of Show award given to one entry chosen by the judging committee. Category winners will receive a $100 cash award. The Best of Show entry will receive an additional $150 cash award. Other art may be recognized but will not receive a cash award. Winners will be notified by email by Feb. 1. A complete winner’s list, as well as photos of the winning entries, will be on the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Website by Feb. 15.