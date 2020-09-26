Wisconsin 4-H Foundation hosting art contest

The art contest is open to Wisconsin 4-H members, with cash prizes totaling nearly $1,000. The contest will be held virtually, with photos of all entries submitted electronically. Entries are being accepted through Nov. 1.

A winner will be chosen in each category by a judging committee with a Best of Show Award given to the top entry. Category winners will be purchased by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation for $100, with the Best of Show entry receiving an additional $150. Winners will be notified via email by Nov. 20, and a complete winner’s list, as well as photos of the winning entries, will be on the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation website by Dec. 15.