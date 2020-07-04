Wirtz earns rank of Eagle Scout

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Logan P. Wirtz of Racine has achieved the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, that of Eagle Scout.

Wirtz, son of Patrick F. and Karen J. Wirtz, is a member of Troop 129. His scoutmasters were Steve Shirley, Johnathan Anderson and Andy Nason.

Wirtz crossed over from Cub Scouts with an Arrow of Light achievement. As a Boy Scout, he has held the leadership positions of assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, scribe and junior assistant scoutmaster. Wirtz was an Order of the Arrow member that has earned an extra 12 merit badges to acquire a bronze and gold palm that’s encompassed within his 38 merit badges.

Wirtz’s Eagle Scout service project benefited the handicapped at Midwest Therapeutic Center. There was a need for an outdoor bench, an indoor bench with storage and a movable double decker saddle pad drying rack. Logan led his fellow scouts to create, build, stain and deliver these projects that included more than 200 service hours to complete.

Wirtz, a Union Grove High School graduate, is currently preparing for a career as an accountant.

He received his Eagle Scout badge during a court of honor ceremony Feb. 29 at Faith Bridge Church in Franksville.

