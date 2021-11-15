Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade in Waterford Dec. 4

WATERFORD — The 23rd annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in Downtown Waterford. The parade steps off at 415 N. Milwaukee St. and will proceed south on Milwaukee Street and end at First Street.

Organizers are seeking participants and volunteers. Hosted by Explore Waterford, the parade attracts thousands of spectators.

A tree lighting ceremony and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus at their new Christmas Chalet will take place after the parade at Ten Club Park, 100 S. First St. The evening ends with fireworks.

The registration deadline to participate in the parade is Nov. 26. There is no cost to participate, but donations toward the nonprofit organization are accepted to help offset costs of the parade and activities.

For a parade entry form, go to explorewaterford.com. For more information, email Tanya Maney@director@explorewaterford.com or call 262-534-5911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0