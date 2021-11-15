Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade in Waterford Dec. 4 (copy)

WATERFORD — The 23rd annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in Downtown Waterford. The parade steps off at 415 N. Milwaukee St. and will proceed south on Milwaukee Street and end at First Street.

Many businesses and organizations participate with brightly lit floats and other vehicles. Weather permitting, the area schools play music while marching and gymnasts tumble in the streets. Children an intermingle with Disney princesses, their favorite superheroes and everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf.

A tree lighting ceremony and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus at their new Christmas Chalet will take place after the parade at Ten Club Park, 100 S. First St.

The registration deadline to participate in the parade is Nov. 25. For a parade entry form, go to explorewaterford.com.

