CALEDONIA — A Winter Solstice celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, to celebrate the start of winter with reflection and music.
Mark Paffrath, a local singer-songwriter, will provide the entertainment. The evening will start outside around a bonfire and then the rest of the evening will be spent indoors.
The public is invited to bring an appetizer to share to this free event for all ages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.