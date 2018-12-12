Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA — A Winter Solstice celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, to celebrate the start of winter with reflection and music.

Mark Paffrath, a local singer-songwriter, will provide the entertainment. The evening will start outside around a bonfire and then the rest of the evening will be spent indoors.

The public is invited to bring an appetizer to share to this free event for all ages.

