CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering Winter Nature Camp for ages 7-13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 26-28.
Campers will build campfires, snowshoe (if snow on ground), track wildlife, enjoy archery and explore River Bend in the winter.
The cost is $35 per day; can be attended one day or all three. Registration is required by calling River Bend at 262-639-1515 or go to https://riverbendracine.org.
River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for adults, children and families of Racine County and surrounding areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.