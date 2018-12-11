Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering Winter Nature Camp for ages 7-13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 26-28.

Campers will build campfires, snowshoe (if snow on ground), track wildlife, enjoy archery and explore River Bend in the winter.

The cost is $35 per day; can be attended one day or all three. Registration is required by calling River Bend at 262-639-1515 or go to https://riverbendracine.org.

River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for adults, children and families of Racine County and surrounding areas.

