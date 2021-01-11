 Skip to main content
Winter Ice Golf fundraiser is Jan. 30
Winter Ice Golf fundraiser is Jan. 30

Winter ice golf photo

Participants play winter ice golf on Eagle Lake during a past fundraiser.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DOVER — The eighth annual Winter Ice Golf fundraiser will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, at Michael’s on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.

Activities will be held outdoors on Eagle Lake. Golf clubs and tennis balls are provided or people can bring their own.

The cost to participate is $10 per couple. There is no charge for ages 12 and younger. The event is sponsored by the Kansasville-Dover Betterment Committee to benefit Love Inc., a community network of people in Burlington helping their neighbors in need.

