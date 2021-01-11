Winter Ice Golf fundraiser is Jan. 30

DOVER — The eighth annual Winter Ice Golf fundraiser will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, at Michael’s on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.
Activities will be held outdoors on Eagle Lake. Golf clubs and tennis balls are provided or people can bring their own.
The cost to participate is $10 per couple. There is no charge for ages 12 and younger. The event is sponsored by the Kansasville-Dover Betterment Committee to benefit Love Inc., a community network of people in Burlington helping their neighbors in need.
