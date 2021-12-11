Winter clothing to be distributed to students

RACINE — In partnership with the City of Racine and Racine Unified School District, United Way of Racine County will distribute winter clothing to approximately 750 community school students at each community school during designated pickup times.

Funding for the clothing was made possible thanks to a grant from the City of Racine to leverage its Community Development Block Grant funding to provide support to community school students. Based on the needs and aspirations of all three community schools, it was determined that the funding could best be used to support community school student access to warm outerwear.

“The City of Racine is proud to partner with United Way of Racine County and Racine Unified School District to bring these great resources to our community school students,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “Providing students with the tools they need for success will benefit our local families, our community and the future of Racine.”

Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County, echoed Mason’s sentiments and emphasized the importance of the collaborative nature of the project.

“United Way’s community school model is all about partnerships, and this project is a prime example of that,” Haigh said. “We truly can only live united when we work together.”

Each of the 750 students selected to receive winter supplies will get a full set of winter gear that includes boots, a hat, mittens/gloves, a heavy coat and snow pants.

“When children come to school feeling secure and having access to resources like warm clothing, it sets them up for success throughout the school day,” said Eric Gallien, Racine Unified School District superintendent.

To qualify for these supplies, students were given a form in school to be filled out by their parents, and selection was done on a first-come basis. Distribution will take place at all three community schools, and both the student and parent must be present to make sure all items fit properly and to ensure all paperwork is signed. Exchanges will only be allowed until the family takes the gear home. Families will pick up their child’s supplies from the school their child attends.

