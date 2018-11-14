Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Chrissy's K9 Kastle is accepting donations of new or gently used winter coats, gloves, hats, scarves and new socks in November for the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin veterans. Barrels are located at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave.

