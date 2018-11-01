RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is hosting a Warm Accessories Drive through Nov. 20 to help provide winter items such as scarves, mittens, gloves and hats to area charities. Items can be dropped off at these locations:
- Downtown Racine Corp, 425 Main St.
- Indian Motorcycle of Racine, 522 Sixth St.
- Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia
- Milaeger’s, 8717 Highway, Sturtevant
- Sew ‘n Save, 3701 Durand Ave.
- Texas Roadhouse, 6228 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant
- Chick-fil-A, 5315 Washington Ave.
Items will also be collected from 4:30 to 7 p.m Saturday, Nov. 10, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, before and during the Downtown Holiday Parade.
