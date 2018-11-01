Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is hosting a Warm Accessories Drive through Nov. 20 to help provide winter items such as scarves, mittens, gloves and hats to area charities. Items can be dropped off at these locations:

  • Downtown Racine Corp, 425 Main St.
  • Indian Motorcycle of Racine, 522 Sixth St.
  • Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia
  • Milaeger’s, 8717 Highway, Sturtevant
  • Sew ‘n Save, 3701 Durand Ave.
  • Texas Roadhouse, 6228 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant
  • Chick-fil-A, 5315 Washington Ave.

Items will also be collected from 4:30 to 7 p.m Saturday, Nov. 10, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, before and during the Downtown Holiday Parade.

