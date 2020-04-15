Winners of the 2020 Racine Art Museum Artist Fellowship named

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum announced the recipients of the 2020 RAM Artist Fellowships and Emerging Artist Award.

The program aims to showcase the diversity and vitality of the Racine/Kenosha visual arts community. Now in its fifth round, this biennial selection program supports the professional development of this region’s artists.

New in 2020, an Emerging Artist Award was given to an artist under the age of 40 who is in the early stages of their creative development and demonstrates significant potential.

The four Fellowship recipients and the Emerging Artist were selected based on quality of artwork submitted representing a range of styles and media. They are:

Photography — Martha Coaty, Racine, “Tank,” 2018.

Ceramics — Nate Hunter, Kenosha, “Oasis Bowl,” 2018.

Painting and Mixed Media — Christopher Johns, Racine, “16th Street #35,” 2019.

Variety of Materials — Marc Travanti, Kenosha, “Self-Portrait.”

Emerging Artist (Photography) — René Amado, Racine, “Veterana,” 2018.