 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wild Ones tour is at Chiwaukee Prairie

  • 0

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The last scheduled Wild Ones tour for the summer is at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Chiwaukee Prairie for a prairie walk with naturalist Kay McClelland. Attendees should meet at 204 102nd St.  (park on the south side of the street).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: The thoughts around aging are changing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News