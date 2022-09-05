PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The last scheduled Wild Ones tour for the summer is at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Chiwaukee Prairie for a prairie walk with naturalist Kay McClelland. Attendees should meet at 204 102nd St. (park on the south side of the street).
Wild Ones tour is at Chiwaukee Prairie
