Wild Ones offering tours of maintained areas

RACINE — The Wild Ones Root River Chapter will be touring areas where some of its members have been actively engaged in establishing, restoring and maintaining native areas and otherwise serving our communities.
The Root River Chapter of the Wild Ones has supported each of these projects with funds, plants and volunteer work. Tours will take place from 12.30 to 2:30 p.m. Locations are:
- On Sunday, July 31, Dave Hecht will present Island Park, 1700 Liberty St.
- On Sunday, Aug. 14, Melissa Warner will present part of Colonial Park. Park at Root River Steelhead Facility in Lincoln Park (navigate to 2200 Domanik Drive).
- On Sunday, Aug. 28, Leon Potter will present Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St. The chapter helped in the development of the church's Caring for Creation project.