KENOSHA — Society’s Assets, 5455 Sheridan Road, invites area residents to a celebration of White Cane Awareness Day at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Similar events are being held on the same day nationwide.
In the 1960s, the National Federation of the Blind became a leader in fighting for the rights of the blind and in pioneering innovative training programs using the white cane. At the Federation’s urging, the United States Congress adopted a joint resolution in 1964 designating Oct. 15 of each year as White Cane Safety Day and recognizing that white canes enable blind people to travel safely and independently.
“We are spreading the word about white canes, those who use them, traffic laws, and accessibility in our community,” said Tami Frentzel, event organizer and independent living coordinator at Society’s Assets. “We are grateful to the Lions Clubs in Kenosha for their financial support of this event.”
After a brief introduction, participants will begin walking through downtown Kenosha at 4:15 p.m. to Circa on Seventh, 4902 Seventh Ave., where discussion, resources and refreshments will be available. Return transportation to the Society’s Assets office will be provided as needed.
To register for the event, call Society’s Assets at 800-378-9128.
